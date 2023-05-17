Regional Overview
After a rather extended period of rain and drizzle, warmer and drier conditions arrived and continue through the weekend. Temperatures will be warmer, but still seasonably cool for a couple more days. Expect afternoon showers, rather than the threat of rain all day. With the warming temperatures, the runoff picks up, making some of the rivers and streams too swift and muddy for much angling and wade fishing. The best bets now are reservoirs and lakes; rivers where dams control the flow, or tailwaters, are also a good option this time of year.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): To ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): Toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good at Granite and Crystal reservoirs. Most of the fish are on the small size, but anglers also report catching some larger fish. North Crow Reservoir remains good. While the fishing is slower there, the increased size makes up for it.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Salmon eggs
Thomas Colorado spoons
Wooly buggers
Hare’s ears
Bead head prince nymphs
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH
The buzz: The action should pick up with the warmer weather. Get out early in the day to beat the afternoon showers.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
White plastic jigs (for bass)
Powerbait
Pole Mountain
HH
The buzz: The fishing is good with the ponds clearing. As of the start of the week, Forest Service roads remain closed, but are likely to open soon. The trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area are drying out, but expect mud, snow and flowing and standing water yet.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Small worms
Spawn sacs
Blue fox vibrax
Hare’s ear
Bed head copper Johns
Bead head prince nymphs
Laramie Plains lakes
HH½
The buzz: The fishing continues to improve across the basin. Anglers report catching some big fish at both Twin Buttes and Alsop. The action is decent elsewhere, but on the slow side at Sodergren. Meebour is still recovering from the winterkill. It’s best to wait a couple months to let the fish there gain some size.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Kastmaters
Mepps
Oliver buzzers
Olive scuds
Bead head pheasant tails
Hothead leeches
Renegades
Laramie River
HH½
The buzz: The runoff is picking up as water levels rise. It varies with the weather, but can be fairly muddy when temperatures warm. Expect the river to rise over the next week or two, making for slowed angling.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Gold kastmasters
Hot head leeches
Bead head pheasant tails
Olive sculpins
Rusty trombones
Small wooly buggers
Snowy Range
H
The buzz: The snow is melting in the high country, but access at the higher elevations is a ways off yet. The ice is off at Lake Owen, but wheeled access is not quite ready yet. Crews are plowing Highway 130 over Snowy Range Pass, but the new snow last week likely slowed the clearing. The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reports 18 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 10-inch decrease from last week. There is 41 inches at Brooklyn Lake, a decrease of nine inches from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 81 inches, a two-inch decrease from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 84 inches, a decrease of four inches from last week.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Panther martins
Rapalas
Salmon eggs
Chironomids
Bead head prince nymphs
Small wooly buggers
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH
The buzz: The action on the upper North Platte River is slow as the runoff gets into full swing. The Encampment River is in full gush, and likely not the best place to toss a line at this time.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Rainbow trout spoons
Gold Kastmasters
Panther martins
Egg patterns
Pheasant tails
Pat’s rubber legs
Bighorn buggers
Thin mints
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: The Grey Reef is fishing well. The flow ticked up to 2,000 cubic feet per second. That means wade fishing could be dicey with the swift current. Most of the action is from drift boats.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Blue winged olive nymphs
Rock worms
Rusty trombones
Leeches
Egg patterns
San Juan worms
Brown bite me buggers
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The Mile is fishing well, with flows increasing to around 2,700 cubic feet per second. That is fairly swift, so use caution when wade fishing. Cast into the slower water pools.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Blue-winged olives
Midges
UV leeches
Flash bang midges
Rock worms
Glo bugs
Scuds
Hot head leeches
Red San Juan worms
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH
The buzz: The fishing continues to pick up, but remains on the slow side. The fish make it worth the wait, with some real lunkers being caught. Water levels are low.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Mealworms
Rainbow and gold spoons
Rapalas
Thomas cyclones
Scuds (olive and tan)
Hot head leeches
Bite-me buggers
Bead head nymphs
Glendo
HH½
The buzz: The reservoir is at 79% of capacity, somewhat below where it was a year ago. It could rise as the runoff kicks in, but, for now, all boat ramps are available, and the walleye fishing continues to improve. The mountain bike trails are in prime condition and offer one of the best early season options for those wanting to pedal the trails.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold and silver blades)
Bottom bouncers
Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)
Hawk Springs Reservoir
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is fair to good, with anglers reporting catching a few walleye, but doing quite well with the crappies and bass. The best action is near the dam.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold and burnt orange blades)
Rapala spinners (perch, minnow and rainbow patterns)
Magic bait (for catfish)
Uncle Josh’s dough bait (for catfish)
Grayrocks Reservoir
HH½
The buzz: The action is slow for walleye, but smallmouth bass and crappie have been biting. Expect the action to improve once the weather warms up and stays warm for a while.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold and burnt orange blades)
Rapala spinners (perch, minnow and rainbow patterns)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 97.9% full
Boysen: 67.6% full
Guernsey: 65.8% full
Glendo: 78.8% full
Grey Reef: 81.2% full
Keyhole: 68.3% full
Pathfinder: 44.1% full
Seminoe: 53.8% full
River flows
North Platte River near Colorado state line: 1,580 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 6,060 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 2,799 cfs
North Platte River at Grey Reef: 2,001 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 1,790 cfs
Laramie River: 430 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: Only the Brannon ramp is open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open.