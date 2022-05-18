Fishing report

A fisherman in a canoe is silhouetted against the blazing orange sky of a setting sun.

 Shutterstock

Regional Overview

The weather roller-coaster continues. Enjoy today, since a significant weather change arrives starting Wednesday. A drastic weather change arrives Thursday afternoon with strong winds, followed by a significant temperature drop. Rain showers are expected, but they will transition to snow in some areas. While snow accumulation is expected to be minimal at the lower elevations, there could be a few inches in the Snowy Range and other high elevation areas. The chill persists, but eases gradually through the weekend. More precipitation is possible late Sunday and starting next week.

Ranking Categories

H (One fish) – to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store

HHHHH (Five fish) – toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky

Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good at Granite and Crystal reservoirs. Most of the fish are small, but one angler reports catching some in the 14- to 15-inch range and even a few measuring over 20 inches. He also caught a few brown trout. North Crow Reservoir remains good. While the fishing is slower there, the increased size makes up for it.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Salmon eggs

Thomas Colorado spoons

Wooly buggers

Hare’s ears

Bead head prince nymphs

Sloans and Absarraca lakes

HH

The buzz: The action picked up with the warm weather kicking off the week, but will likely slow as temperatures drop once again.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Salmon eggs

White plastic jigs (for bass)

Powerbait

Pole Mountain

HH

The buzz: The fishing is good with the ponds clear. As of the start of the week, Forest Service roads remain closed, but are likely to open soon. The trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area are drying out, but expect mud, snow and flowing and standing water yet.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Small worms

Spawn sacs

Blue fox vibrax

Hare’s ear

Bed head copper Johns

Bead head prince nymphs

Laramie Plains lakes

HHH

The buzz: The fishing continues to improve across the basin. Anglers report catching some big fish at both Twin Buttes and Alsop. The action is decent elsewhere, but on the slow side at Sodergren.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Powerbait

Kastmaters

Mepps

Oliver buzzers

Olive scuds

Bead head pheasant tails

Hothead leeches

Renegades

Laramie River

HH½

The buzz: The runoff is picking up as water levels rise. It varies with the weather, but can be fairly muddy when temperatures warm. Expect the river to rise over the next week or two, making for tough angling.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Gold kastmasters

Hot head leeches

Bead head pheasant tails

Olive sculpins

Rusty trombones

Small wooly buggers

Snowy Range

H

The buzz: The snow is melting in the high country, but access at the higher elevations is a ways off yet. Crews are plowing Highway 130 over Snowy Range Pass, but the storm in the forecast the next few days likely will slow the clearing. As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reports 32 inches at Brooklyn Lake, a 17-inch decrease from last week. The report showed 19 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 13-inch decrease from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains was 68 inches, a 5-inch decrease from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 74 inches, a 14-inch decrease from last week. At North French Creek, on the western side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, the report was at 58 inches, a 12-inch decrease from last week.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Panther martins

Rapalas

Salmon eggs

Chironomids

Bead head prince nymphs

Small wooly buggers

North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley

HH

The buzz: The action on the upper North Platte River is slow as the runoff gets into full swing. The Encampment River is in full gush, and likely is not the best place to toss a line at this time.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Rainbow trout spoons

Gold Kastmasters

Panther martins

Egg patterns

Pheasant tails

Pat’s rubber legs

Bighorn buggers

Thin mints

North Platte River – Grey Reef

HHH

The buzz: The Grey Reef is fishing well, with the flow still around 500 cubic feet per second. That means wade fishing is possible, although most of the action is from drift boats.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Blue winged olive nymphs

Rock worms

Rusty trombones

Leeches

Egg patterns

San Juan worms

Brown bite me buggers

North Platte River – Miracle Mile

HHH

The buzz: The Mile is fishing well, with flows around 1,500 cubic feet per second. That is fairly swift, so use caution when wade fishing.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Blue-winged olives

Midges

UV leeches

Flash bang midges

Rock worms

Glo bugs

Scuds

Hot head leeches

Red San Juan worms

Wheatland Reservoir No. 3

HH

The buzz: The fishing continues to pick up, but remains on the slow side. The fish make it worth the wait, with some real lunkers being caught.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Mealworms

Rainbow and gold spoons

Rapalas

Thomas cyclones

Scuds (olive and tan)

Hot head leeches

Bite-me buggers

Bead head nymphs

Glendo

HH½

The buzz: The reservoir is at 87% of capacity, just slightly below where it was a year ago. It could rise as the runoff kicks in, but, for now, all boat ramps are available, and the walleye fishing continues to improve. The mountain bike trails here are in prime condition and offer one of the best early season options for those wanting to hit the trails.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Leeches

Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold and silver blades)

Bottom bouncers

Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)

Hawk Springs Reservoir

HH½

The buzz: The fishing is fair to good, with anglers reporting catching a few walleye, but doing quite well with the crappies. This is the best time of year to fish here, before recreational activity in the form of jet skis picks up.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold and burnt orange blades)

Rapala spinners (perch, minnow and rainbow patterns)

Magic bait (for catfish)

Uncle Josh’s dough bait (for catfish)

Grayrocks Reservoir

HH½

The buzz: The action is slow for walleye, but smallmouth bass and crappie have been biting. Expect the action to improve once the weather warms up and stays warm for a while.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold and burnt orange blades)

Rapala spinners (perch, minnow and rainbow patterns)

Reservoir levels

Alcova: 98.1% full

Boysen: 80.0% full

Guernsey: 33.0% full

Glendo: 86.6% full

Grey Reef: 84.7% full

Keyhole: 70.2% full

Pathfinder: 63.4% full

Seminoe: 36.1% full

River flows

North Platte River near Colorado state line: 681 cubic feet per second

North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 3,000 cfs

North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 1,504 cfs

North Platte River at Grey Reef: 498 cfs

Encampment River near town of Encampment: 1,530 cfs

Laramie River: 190 cfs

Boat ramp openings

Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Boysen Reservoir: All ramps except Lakeside are open.

Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are closed except North Red Hills #2 and #3.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus