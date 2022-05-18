Regional Overview
The weather roller-coaster continues. Enjoy today, since a significant weather change arrives starting Wednesday. A drastic weather change arrives Thursday afternoon with strong winds, followed by a significant temperature drop. Rain showers are expected, but they will transition to snow in some areas. While snow accumulation is expected to be minimal at the lower elevations, there could be a few inches in the Snowy Range and other high elevation areas. The chill persists, but eases gradually through the weekend. More precipitation is possible late Sunday and starting next week.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish) – to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish) – toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good at Granite and Crystal reservoirs. Most of the fish are small, but one angler reports catching some in the 14- to 15-inch range and even a few measuring over 20 inches. He also caught a few brown trout. North Crow Reservoir remains good. While the fishing is slower there, the increased size makes up for it.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Salmon eggs
Thomas Colorado spoons
Wooly buggers
Hare’s ears
Bead head prince nymphs
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH
The buzz: The action picked up with the warm weather kicking off the week, but will likely slow as temperatures drop once again.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
White plastic jigs (for bass)
Powerbait
Pole Mountain
HH
The buzz: The fishing is good with the ponds clear. As of the start of the week, Forest Service roads remain closed, but are likely to open soon. The trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area are drying out, but expect mud, snow and flowing and standing water yet.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Small worms
Spawn sacs
Blue fox vibrax
Hare’s ear
Bed head copper Johns
Bead head prince nymphs
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The fishing continues to improve across the basin. Anglers report catching some big fish at both Twin Buttes and Alsop. The action is decent elsewhere, but on the slow side at Sodergren.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Kastmaters
Mepps
Oliver buzzers
Olive scuds
Bead head pheasant tails
Hothead leeches
Renegades
Laramie River
HH½
The buzz: The runoff is picking up as water levels rise. It varies with the weather, but can be fairly muddy when temperatures warm. Expect the river to rise over the next week or two, making for tough angling.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Gold kastmasters
Hot head leeches
Bead head pheasant tails
Olive sculpins
Rusty trombones
Small wooly buggers
Snowy Range
H
The buzz: The snow is melting in the high country, but access at the higher elevations is a ways off yet. Crews are plowing Highway 130 over Snowy Range Pass, but the storm in the forecast the next few days likely will slow the clearing. As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reports 32 inches at Brooklyn Lake, a 17-inch decrease from last week. The report showed 19 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 13-inch decrease from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains was 68 inches, a 5-inch decrease from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 74 inches, a 14-inch decrease from last week. At North French Creek, on the western side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, the report was at 58 inches, a 12-inch decrease from last week.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Panther martins
Rapalas
Salmon eggs
Chironomids
Bead head prince nymphs
Small wooly buggers
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH
The buzz: The action on the upper North Platte River is slow as the runoff gets into full swing. The Encampment River is in full gush, and likely is not the best place to toss a line at this time.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Rainbow trout spoons
Gold Kastmasters
Panther martins
Egg patterns
Pheasant tails
Pat’s rubber legs
Bighorn buggers
Thin mints
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: The Grey Reef is fishing well, with the flow still around 500 cubic feet per second. That means wade fishing is possible, although most of the action is from drift boats.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Blue winged olive nymphs
Rock worms
Rusty trombones
Leeches
Egg patterns
San Juan worms
Brown bite me buggers
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The Mile is fishing well, with flows around 1,500 cubic feet per second. That is fairly swift, so use caution when wade fishing.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Blue-winged olives
Midges
UV leeches
Flash bang midges
Rock worms
Glo bugs
Scuds
Hot head leeches
Red San Juan worms
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH
The buzz: The fishing continues to pick up, but remains on the slow side. The fish make it worth the wait, with some real lunkers being caught.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Mealworms
Rainbow and gold spoons
Rapalas
Thomas cyclones
Scuds (olive and tan)
Hot head leeches
Bite-me buggers
Bead head nymphs
Glendo
HH½
The buzz: The reservoir is at 87% of capacity, just slightly below where it was a year ago. It could rise as the runoff kicks in, but, for now, all boat ramps are available, and the walleye fishing continues to improve. The mountain bike trails here are in prime condition and offer one of the best early season options for those wanting to hit the trails.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold and silver blades)
Bottom bouncers
Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)
Hawk Springs Reservoir
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is fair to good, with anglers reporting catching a few walleye, but doing quite well with the crappies. This is the best time of year to fish here, before recreational activity in the form of jet skis picks up.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold and burnt orange blades)
Rapala spinners (perch, minnow and rainbow patterns)
Magic bait (for catfish)
Uncle Josh’s dough bait (for catfish)
Grayrocks Reservoir
HH½
The buzz: The action is slow for walleye, but smallmouth bass and crappie have been biting. Expect the action to improve once the weather warms up and stays warm for a while.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold and burnt orange blades)
Rapala spinners (perch, minnow and rainbow patterns)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 98.1% full
Boysen: 80.0% full
Guernsey: 33.0% full
Glendo: 86.6% full
Grey Reef: 84.7% full
Keyhole: 70.2% full
Pathfinder: 63.4% full
Seminoe: 36.1% full
River flows
North Platte River near Colorado state line: 681 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 3,000 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 1,504 cfs
North Platte River at Grey Reef: 498 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 1,530 cfs
Laramie River: 190 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps except Lakeside are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are closed except North Red Hills #2 and #3.