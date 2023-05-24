Fishing report

Regional Overview

Keep an eye to the sky this week with thundershowers possible nearly every day. Expect a much more active and unsettled weather pattern for the extended period. Mornings start out with conditions quite favorable for tossing a line all through this upcoming Memorial Day weekend. Those afternoon showers could become quite drenching, and something to take seriously. Temperatures will be seasonal to slightly above normal with cloud cover becoming a factor in keeping conditions cooler. The Canadian smoke should dissipate as breezes come in from the south.


