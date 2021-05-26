Regional Overview
Slowly, the recent unsettled weather moves out as the late-week warm up arrives. This is the pattern we’ve seen for the last month. In the round this week, temperatures go from below seasonal and, starting today, followed by a decent warming to peak on Friday. The weekend won’t be as pleasant, though, as the chance for moisture brings afternoon showers and cooler temperatures. Moisture chances are highest on Sunday, but there’s a good chance for isolated thundershowers both Saturday and Monday.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish) – to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish) – toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good and should get even better as things warm up. Head for the great trails to hike or mountain bike to take a break from angling. Just remember to avoid routes that are still wet and muddy; east side trails tend to clear sooner than those on the west side at Curt Gowdy State Park.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Panther Martins (small sizes in gold)
Mepps (red/white)
Olive woolly worms
Renegades
Grizzly peacock hackle
Hare’s ears
Bead head buggers
Bead head prince nymphs
Chironomid patterns
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH1/2
The buzz: The action is slow, but should pick up as temperatures warm. Both lakes make a handy post-workday opportunity to get out and toss a line.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Marshmallows
Pole Mountain
HH1/2
The buzz: All National Forest System roads on Pole Mountain are open for dispersed public use, but motorized users are reminded they must stay on designated roads. Those looking to enjoy the Happy Jack Recreation Area trails via mountain bike should wait a little longer. There’s still ice, snow and mud; give them another week to clear and dry up.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Small worms
Olive scuds
Elk hair caddis
Copper Johns
Bead head zug bug
Hare’s ears
Timberline emergers
Chartreuse huppies
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The fishing continues to improve after a rather chilly and breezy May. The action has been slow, but is starting to pick up considerably. Some of the best angling has been at Twin Buttes, both from shore and in boats. Meebour is also fishing well, but can get popular on the weekends. Hattie is fishing slow, but still offers up so big ones.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Damsel nymphs
Leeches
Egg patterns
Olive scuds
Crawfish patterns
Bead head nymphs
Laramie River
H1/2
The buzz: The river is up and a bit off-color, but it still offers some decent angling as it nears Laramie. Expect the flows to increase with the warmer temperatures later in the week.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Panther martins
UV leeches
Hot head leeches
Bead head pheasant tails
Red San Juan worms
Squirmy worms
Psycho prince nymphs
Snowy Range
HH
The buzz: Highway 130 over Snowy Range Pass opened late last week, slightly ahead of schedule. Drifts along the highway are less dramatic than in years past. That won’t affect the lake water levels very much, but will allow access earlier, especially at places such as Sugarloaf Recreation Area. Motorized access to Lake Owen or Rob Roy Reservoir is a ways off due to drifts crossing the roads, but the snow is melting fast. There is access in to Dry Park, however, so driving to Lake Owen should be possible soon. As of Tuesday, May 24, the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations reports 22 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, an 11-inch decrease from last week. The station at Brooklyn Lake reports 27 inches of snow, a 13-inch decrease from last week. On the north end of the range, the station at Sand Lake shows 60 inches of snow, a decrease of 11 inches from last week. The station at Medicine Bow, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 60 inches of snow, a decrease of 12 inches from last week. The station at North French Creek, on the west side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, reports 40 inches of snow, a decrease of 10 inches from last week.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Panther martins
Renegades
Hornbergs
Vanilla buggers
Para Adams
Elk hair caddis
Thin mints
Miracle mile peanut
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
H1/2
The buzz: The action is slow while the flow is up in the North Platte and Encampment rivers. Expect flows to increase this week with the warmer temperatures. The fishing will be tough for the next couple weeks.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Rapalas
Panther martins
Pat’s rubber legs
Goldies
Miracle mile peanut
Hot head leeches
Magnum prince
Bead head buggers.
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HH1/2
The buzz: The fishing is on the slow side at the Reef. The flow remains around 450 cubic feet per second, making decent wade and bank fishing, although many are getting out on drift boats.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Blue-winged olive mayflies
Yellow sally nymphs
Midges
UV leeches
San Juan worms
Rock worms
Purple Q-tips
Squirmy worms
Goldies North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HH1/2
The buzz: The fishing action is good at the Mile with the river running fairly clear. The action should pick up as the weather improves.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Blue-winged olives
Callibaetis patterns
Amber scuds
Halfbacks
Flashback pheasant tails
Prince nymphs
Egg patterns
Olive zebra midges
Rock worms
Goldies
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH1/2
The buzz: The fishing is slow but the fish are big, making it worth the wait. The water level is down, but the boat ramp is still usable.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Thomas cyclones (gold, silver)
BMB’s (brown)
Orange blossom specials
Bead head buggers (black, brown)
Various streamers (olive, brown, black)
Glendo
HH1/2
The buzz: The walleye action continues on the slow side, but should pick up once temperatures rise and stay there.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold and silver blades)
Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)
Hawk Springs Reservoir
HH1/2
The buzz: The fishing action has picked up. It’s a good time to toss a line before jet skiers take over the reservoir later in the season. This is the best time of the season to go for the black crappie.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold and burnt orange blades)
Rapala spinners (perch, minnow and rainbow patterns)
Magic bait (for catfish)
Uncle Josh’s dough bait (for catfish)
Grayrocks Reservoir
HH1/2
The buzz: The action is good and will continue to improve for walleye as water temperatures rise. Anglers report good action for smallmouth bass and excellent action for crappie.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold and burnt orange blades)
Rapala spinners (perch, minnow and rainbow patterns)
Reservoir levels:Alcova – 97.8% full
Boysen – 79.4% full
Guernsey – 62.8% full
Glendo – 86.3% full
Gray Reef – 96.9% full
Keyhole –80.9% full
Pathfinder – 72.7% full
Seminoe – 49.4% full
River flows:North Platte River near Colorado state line – 720 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir – 2,690 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile – 2,599 cfs
North Platte River at Gray Reef – 452 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment – 1,020 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie – 511 cfs
Boat ramp openings:Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps except Lakeside are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps except Medicine Bow are open.