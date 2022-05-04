Regional Overview
May is off to a cool, wet start. Fish need water, so this is a good thing. Expect precipitation today, but warming up Thursday, Friday and part of Saturday. Conditions change starting Saturday afternoon. Mother’s Day could bring a big cool down, making outdoor celebrations less than inviting. These waves of moisture continue, as is typical this time of year. Those hoping to bask in some sunshine will have to be alert, since such warm periods pass through quickly. Eventually, they will arrive and stick around for a while, but that isn’t the situation just yet. While temperatures warm near the end of the week, breezes start up, especially Friday into Saturday, heralding the arrival of the next cold front on Sunday. Still, with temperatures reaching into the low 70s, those are the best days to get out to toss a line.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish) – to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish) – toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good, but tends to fluctuate, just like the spring weather. Move around the shoreline to find the fish. Look for large tiger muskies in Upper North Crow Reservoir. This sterile hybrid fish species was introduced starting in 2015 to control the sucker population. Now some of them are pretty good size and offer a change of pace from catching trout.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Panther martins
Leech patterns
Bead head pheasant tails
Bead head copper Johns
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH
The buzz: The action is slow due to the rollercoaster weather. It should be decent the next couple days, as it warms up, with clear skies, but get out before the breezes kick up.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
White plastic jigs (for bass)
Tellicos
Prince nymphs
Pole Mountain
HH
The buzz: The fishing is good on the ponds, but access is limited and very sloppy. Expect to hike or mountain bike to get to the fishing. The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station along Crow Creek is free of snow as of Tuesday morning. There’s been no report from the U.S. Forest Service of road openings, so expect the closure gates to still be down, limiting motorized travel.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Bead head prince nymphs
Olive hare’s ears
Elk hair caddis
Adams
Renegades
Laramie Plains lakes
HH½
The buzz: The fishing picked up across the basin, but wind has been persistent. Anglers report good fishing at Gelatt and Diamond lakes. Twin Buttes continues to provide excellent action for those casting from the bank. Meeboer is fishing fair, while the action is slower at Alsop Lake.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Red powerbait
Chironomids
Leeches
Boatman
Egg patterns
Laramie River
HH½
The buzz: The runoff is still slow, with the flow at 51 cubic feet per second as it crosses the basin. The flow is slightly higher, around 120 cfs, near Woods Landing. The fishing is fair to good. Now is the time to toss a line before the runoff really picks up.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Small worms
Flashback pheasant tails
Rainbow warrior
Hot head leech
Pat’s rubber legs
Snapping craw
Urban cowboy
San Juan worms
Snowy Range
H
The buzz: It’s still winter in the high country, but there may be some areas for angling at the lower elevations. At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, as of Tuesday there was a total of 225 inches of snow so far this season according to Don Day Jr. at www.dayweather.com. This is a 3-inch increase from last week, but still lagging behind the 257 inches reported by this time last year. As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reported 55 inches at Brooklyn Lake, a 5-inch decrease from last week. The report showed 39 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, an 8-inch decrease from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains was 75 inches, a 5-inch decrease from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reported 87 inches, a 9-inch increase from last week. At North French Creek, on the western side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, the reported snow depth was 74 inches, a 1-inch decrease from last week.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Roostertails
Bead head prince nymphs
Woolly buggers
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH½
The buzz: The runoff is just getting started, with the flow currently around 600 cubic feet per second at the state line. Until flows increase significantly, the angling is fair to good.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Bead head prince nymphs
Egg patterns
Pheasant tails
Pat’s rubber legs
Black woolly buggers
Beldar buggers
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: The river is fishing well, but avoiding the wind is tricky. This area could get quite a bit of moisture today, turning the river muddy for a couple days. When the weather warms, watch for blue-winged olive nymph hatches, making for some excellent action.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Blue-winged olive nymphs
Purple rock worms
Juju baetis
Egg patterns
San Juan worms
Midges
Hot head leeches
Squirrel leeches
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is quite good, with clear water at least until Tuesday. It could get off-color with the moisture today. The flow is moderate, around 1,500 cubic feet per second. The blue-winged olives and midges are hatching, making for some lively dry fly action when the temperature is up and the winds die down.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Blue-winged olive nymphs
Squirmy worms
Egg patterns
Rock worms
Hot head leeches
Red San Juan worms
Rusty scuds
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is good and picking up. The ice is off, and the boat ramp is out. Anglers report landing some particularly impressive rainbow trout.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait (red and green colors)
Little Cleo spoons
Rapala countdowns
Bead head prince nymphs
Hot head leeches
Glendo
HH½
The buzz: The walleye action is picking up across the reservoir, and all boat ramps are open. The action should improve as the water warms.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold and silver blades)
Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)
Hawk Springs Reservoir
HH½
The buzz: The walleye action is picking up. It’s usually quite good this time of year.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses
Rapala spinners
Magic bait (for catfish)
Uncle Josh’s dough bait (for catfish)
Grayrocks Reservoir
HH
The buzz: The fishing is slow, but anglers are catching a few. It should improve as the water warms up.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold blades)
Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 97.8% full
Boysen: 76.4% full
Guernsey: 12.1% full
Glendo: 83.2% full
Grey Reef: 87.7% full
Keyhole: 69.8% full
Pathfinder: 61.2% full
Seminoe: 32.4% full
River flows
North Platte River near Colorado state line: 569 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 1,990 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 1,511 cfs
North Platte River at Grey Reef: 504 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 324 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open except Long Canyon.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps except Lakeside are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are closed except North Red Hills #3.