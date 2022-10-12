Regional Overview
This week feels much more like fall as temperatures cool. After the cold front that blew through the past couple days, it should be a pleasant weekend. There is a chance for a second cool blast passing through, but it is more likely to stay the north, rather than making it to southeast Wyoming. Expect cool nights, but warming pleasantly during the day. Breezes that kicked up earlier in the week should ease through the weekend. The crystal ball is cloudy, but likely a weather change could arrive late next week. That means enjoy this weekend. We know change will arrive sooner or later. If heading into the high country, wear bright clothing with hunting seasons open, including the start of elk rifle season in the Snowy Range.
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
The buzz: The fishing is good at all three reservoirs. Since there is no rifle hunting at Curt Gowdy State Park, it’s a nice option this time of year for non-hunters wanting to hike, bike, camp or fish.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Panther martins (gold or silver blades)
Woolly worms and buggers (brown, black or olive)
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
The buzz: For a quick outing, the city lakes are an excellent option. Reports are skimpy, but the fishing is likely very good throughout the day.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Pole Mountain
The buzz: The beaver ponds on Pole Mountain continue to offer excellent fishing, although surface vegetation can make aim important. Access remains good, and the leaves are still offering a good deal of bright colors.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Laramie Plains lakes
The buzz: Angling is good across the Laramie Basin. Fall is always a great time to toss a line. Some of the best action is at Lake Hattie for those casting from boats, as well as from the bank. The kokanee salmon come to the lake edges to spawn, bringing the trout with them. For smaller, but more fish, try Meebour, where the action is good to very good. If you’re looking for bigger fish, head to Twin Buttes, where some nice lunkers tend to get caught this time of year.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Laramie River
The buzz: The fishing remains on the slow side with the river running low. Aim for the deep pools, where the brown trout hang out.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Snowy Range
The buzz: The angling is good across the Snowy Range, with nice action at Lake Owen and Rob Roy Reservoir. Wear bright colors, since hunting season is open. For those looking for something different, Mullen Days, sponsored through the UW Haub School, offers a guided walk into the burn area this Sunday. It starts at 11 a.m. from the Lincoln Gulch Trailhead of the Medicine Bow Rail Trail.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
The buzz: Water levels remain low, which is normal for this time of year. The low flow makes for excellent wade fishing. The Encampment River is also low, with nice angling for those with good aim in hitting the deeper pools.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Flash back pheasant tails
Parachute blue-winged olives
North Platte River – Grey Reef
The buzz: Grey Reef is fishing well, with the flow steady around 500 cubic feet per second. Fall always offers outstanding angling on this section of the river.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
The buzz: The river is fishing very well, with steady flows. Expect the brown trout action to pick up as they increase their activity heading into the spawning season.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
The buzz: The fishing is good, with the best action out on boats when the wind is down. There’s a wide range of fish in this reservoir, including brown, rainbow and cutthroat trout.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Glendo
The buzz: The walleye fishing is fair, with water levels gradually rising. Reports are skimpy, though, indicating angler numbers are low, giving those who venture out some elbow room.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Bottom bouncers with nightcrawlers
Grayrocks Reservoir
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good, although the walleye catching is on the slow side.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Hawk Springs
The buzz: The walleye action remains slow, but anglers are catching some nice catfish near the dam.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)
Reservoir levels
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate: 86 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 343 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 541 cfs
North Platte River at Grey Reef: 459 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 80 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: 23 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 47 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: The Marina and Reno Cove ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: Main ramp is open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open except Medicine Bow and North Red Hills 1.