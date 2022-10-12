Fishing report

A fisherman in a canoe is silhouetted against the blazing orange sky of a setting sun.

Regional Overview

This week feels much more like fall as temperatures cool. After the cold front that blew through the past couple days, it should be a pleasant weekend. There is a chance for a second cool blast passing through, but it is more likely to stay the north, rather than making it to southeast Wyoming. Expect cool nights, but warming pleasantly during the day. Breezes that kicked up earlier in the week should ease through the weekend. The crystal ball is cloudy, but likely a weather change could arrive late next week. That means enjoy this weekend. We know change will arrive sooner or later. If heading into the high country, wear bright clothing with hunting seasons open, including the start of elk rifle season in the Snowy Range.

