Fishing report

Regional Overview

It’s nearly trick-or-treat time, which means the weather turns cold and snowy. While that is true for the rest of the week, Halloween may be snow-free. It’s a little early to know for sure, with the crystal ball still cloudy. By the weekend, there is a slight warm-up, but nothing that allows bringing out the shorts again. Breezes might kick up, but not as blustery as the past few days.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus