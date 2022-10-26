Regional Overview
It’s nearly trick-or-treat time, which means the weather turns cold and snowy. While that is true for the rest of the week, Halloween may be snow-free. It’s a little early to know for sure, with the crystal ball still cloudy. By the weekend, there is a slight warm-up, but nothing that allows bringing out the shorts again. Breezes might kick up, but not as blustery as the past few days.
The next cold front isn’t expected until the middle of next week. Until then, temperatures are forecast to be near or slightly above average. It should be dry, although there could be a few flurries in the high country. It looks like a good weekend to get outside and enjoy tossing a line or taking a hike.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): To ensure fish dinner go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): Toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HH½
The buzz: The fishing remains good at all three reservoirs. That’s expected to continue until it turns nippy and stays that way.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Powerbait
Panther martins
Mepps
Bead head prince nymphs
Bead head pheasant tails
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is good, and could even pick up this weekend with slightly warmer temperatures and less wind.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Powerbait
Salmon eggs
Marshmallows
Adams
Copper Johns
Pole Mountain
HH½
The buzz: Conditions are a mixed bag for Pole Mountain. There’s dry ground and some muddy areas. The snow that fell is mostly melted, though, so access is still good. Overnight temperatures turn nippy, making the fishing action slow. Still, there are brook trout to be had, and decent weather this weekend to have a go at them.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Salmon eggs
Bead head prince nymphs
Scuds
Griffith gnats
Renegades
Woolly buggers
Laramie Plains lakes
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is good as pleasant fall conditions return for the weekend with the wind easing. Spawning season for brown and brook trout means the fish are on the move, but can be tricky to catch. The kokanee and trout are in the shallower, gravelly banks at Lake Hattie, making for good bank fishing. The brown trout are also closer to shore at Twin Buttes, making for some excellent fishing also from the bank.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Marshmallows
Egg patterns
Chironomids
Orange blossom specials
Goldies
Laramie River
HH
The buzz: The fishing on the river is good, as the brown trout are on the move with the spawning season. Flow is low, but it increased over the last week.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Woolly buggers
Copper Johns
Bead head flash back pheasant tails
Bead head prince nymphs
Bead head halfbacks
Egg patterns
Snowy Range
HH½
The buzz: There’s still angling at the lower elevations, but snow is starting to stick in the high country. Ice formation can’t be far behind, if it hasn’t started already. The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reports 4 inches of snow at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet. It’s not much snow, but it’s a start. There’s slightly more, 6 inches, at Sand Lake, but only one inch at Brooklyn Lake. As of Tuesday morning, Highway 130 remained open.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Royal wulff
Bead head pheasant tails
Bead head prince nymphs
Zug bugs
Parachute Adams
Orange scuds
Upper North Platte River and Encampment River
HHH
The buzz: The North Platte River is fishing well. The upper reaches of both the North Platte and Encampment rivers could be icing up, but that could melt off as temperatures rise again into the weekend.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Prince nymphs
Posse buggers
Tricos
Pat’s rubber legs
San Juan worms
Nilla buggers
Caddis nymphs
Split foambacks
Bead head buggers
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: Grey Reef is fishing well. As winds die down and sunshine returns, the action should pick up.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
San Juan worms
Red rock worms
Orange scuds
Vanilla buggers
Brown BMBs
Hothead leeches
Midges
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is very good as the brown trout become more active and move into the river from the reservoirs.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
San Juan worms
Red rock worms
Rusty scuds
Pine squirrels
Pats rubber legs
Epoxyback stoneflies
Vanilla buggers
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is good at the reservoir. Winds should ease this weekend, making it a nice last gasp for open water angling this year.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Cyclones
Rapala shadraps
Tasmanian devils
Bead head pheasant tails
Red chironomids
Olive woolly buggers
Thin mints
Glendo
HH½
The buzz: The walleye fishing is on the slow side, but there’s plenty of elbowroom this time of year. Check out the mountain bike and hiking trails before the snow flies. For something different, take part in the trick-or-treat event this Saturday from 6-8 p.m. at the Two Moon Campground. There will be candy stations and Halloween decorations set up in a loop of the campground.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Bottom bouncers with nightcrawlers
Crank baits
Jigging minnows
Spoons
Grayrocks Reservoir
HH
The buzz: The fishing is good, and the walleye action is decent. As the sun comes out and the winds die down, excellent fall conditions return for some late-season angling.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Hawk Springs
HH
The buzz: The walleye action remains slow, but the catfish action is good near the dam.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 88.6% full
Boysen: 86.4% full
Guernsey: 12.8% full
Glendo: 29.6% full
Grey Reef: 69.4% full
Keyhole: 62.6% full
Pathfinder: 29.7% full
Seminoe: 47.7% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate near Colorado state line: 90 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 300 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 537 cfs
North Platte River at Grey Reef: 451 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 91 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: 18 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 50 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: The Marina and Reno Cove ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: Main ramp is open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open except Medicine Bow and North Red Hills 1.