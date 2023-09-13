Regional Overview
Fall is in the air. Cooler temperatures are still close to seasonable for this time of year, but increased rain possibilities arrive Thursday. These showers continue Friday as temperatures turn chillier. The precipitation could turn white in the high country, but likely only near the highest peaks. The system moves out by Saturday morning with drier conditions, while temperatures remain chilly until late Saturday into Monday. Leaves are changing, with some color in the Snowy Range and just getting going in areas of Pole Mountain.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): To ensure fish dinner go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): Toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HH½
The buzz: The fishing picked up with the cooler weather, even in the middle of the day. There is still a cyanobacteria advisory on the west causeway at Granite Reservoir, but it could dissipate with the cooler weather.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Mepps
Woolly worms and buggers
Hare’s ears
Damsel nymphs
Scuds
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: For those looking to toss a line to start or end the day, these lakes are a great option. Both are fishing well and should get even better as temperatures cool. There is a cyanobacteria advisory on the south beach at Sloans Lake.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Powerbait
Salmon eggs
Marshmallows
Copper Johns
Renegades
Pole Mountain
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good across Pole Mountain. The leaves are starting to turn, with the color only improving as fall progresses. The trails at Happy Jack Recreation Area and Turtle Rock are great options for hiking and mountain biking this time of year.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Power bait
Kastmasters
Blue-winged olives
Hornberg
Copper Johns
Hot head leeches
Laramie Plains lakes
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is fair to good across the basin. The action picked up at Meeboer, while it’s slower at Twin Buttes. Those willing to take a longer drive will find the fishing fair to good at Diamond Lake. Cyanobacteria advisories remain in place at Leazenby Lake, at the south-central ramp of Twin Buttes and on the southeast shore of Sodergreen Lake.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Rapalas
Wooly buggers
Scuds
Bead head prince nymphs
Circus peanut
Laramie River
HH½
The buzz: The river is running low and clear, making for some good angling. Look for the deeper pools for those large brown trout that tend to become more active this time of year.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Salmon eggs
Panther martins
Grasshoppers
Elk hair caddis
Bead head pheasant tail
San Juan worms
Snowy Range
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good across the Snowy Range, and the leaf change is picking up. Lake Owen is fishing well while the action is slower at Rob Roy Reservoir. Get to the high elevation lakes before snow arrives, which could happen any time now.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Panther martins
Elk hair caddis
Scuds
Parachute Adams
Ants
Zug bugs
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HHH
The buzz: The fishing action is good on the upper reaches of the North Platte River and on through the valley. The flows are much better than a year ago. The same is true for the Encampment River, where the fishing is good to very good.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Panther martins
Kastmasters
Worms
Chubby Chernobyls
Pat’s rubberlegs
Bead-head prince nymphs
Sparkle duns
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good, although the water is somewhat cloudy. The moss requires good aim to avoid pulling in nothing but vegetation.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Grasshoppers
Tricos
Adams
Hot head leeches
San Juan worms
Sprout midges
Sparkle wings
Orange blossom specials
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The action is good to very good. Water levels can fluctuate with downstream water and electrical needs, but it tends to remain steady around 1,400 cubic feet per second. This flow rate makes good conditions for wade-fishing, although still on the swift side.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
San Juan worms
Rock worms
Pheasant tails
Juju baetis
Hares ears
Scuds
Hot head leeches
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH
The buzz: The fishing is fair, but the algal bloom continues near the dam. There’s still plenty of angling, but be on the lookout for the algae and avoid those areas.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Marshmallows
Panther martins
Rapalas
Hornbergs
Wooly buggers
Damsel nymphs
Glendo
HH½
The buzz: The walleye fishing is on the slow side while the reservoir remains low. That is normal this time of year with water levels expected to gradually rise. The boat ramps at the Marina, Whiskey Gulch and Reno Cove are open.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Bottom bouncers
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses
Shad raps in perch, shad
Spoons
Crank baits
Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)
Vertical jigging
Grayrocks Reservoir
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is quite good, and should get even better with the cooler fall temperatures. Anglers report catching everything from walleye to perch as well as crappie and bass. There’s something for everyone.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Blood baits for catfish (chicken, liver, beef and cheese flavors)
Hawk Springs
HH½
The buzz: Both the walleye and catfish action is good to very good. With the changing season, the recreational activity in the middle of the day is down, making for good angling throughout the day.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)
Cheese
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 98.1% full
Boysen: 91.4% full
Guernsey: 38.3% full
Glendo: 26.6% full
Grey Reef: 81.9% full
Keyhole: 69.4% full
Pathfinder: 62.2% full
Seminoe: 70.1% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate: 113 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 274 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 1,400 cfs
North Platte River at Grey Reef: 1,000 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 41 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 31 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: The Marina, Reno Cove and Whiskey Gulch ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: Ramps are closed for the season.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open.
