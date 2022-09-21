Regional Overview
Fall officially arrives Thursday. Today will definitely feel fall-like with cooler temperatures and possible moisture. Some areas could get significant rainfall, first west of the Continental Divide and then pushing on through into southeast Wyoming and the Front Range of Colorado. Snow is possible at the high elevations, but most likely in northwest Wyoming. Wind also kicks up, especially Friday. By the weekend, expect cool nights and comfortable days with temperatures around normal for this time of year. The weather looks ideal for getting out Saturday to celebrate National Public Lands Day. There are volunteer opportunities to pitch in to clean up trash, paint picnic tables and improve trails. Tossing a line or taking a hike would also be appropriate ways to celebrate our public lands.
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
The buzz: The fishing is steady with good action throughout the day, although anglers report the best action is in the mornings.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Bead head ribbed hare’s ears
Pole Mountain
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good with flycasters using an assortment of small wet fly patterns. Small worms work well for bait casters. The aspen leaves are changing, making for some lovely hiking.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Laramie Plains lakes
The buzz: The fishing picked up nicely at Twin Buttes and also at Meebour. Lake Hattie is on the slow side but should pick up as the kokanee activity increases. The weeds are abating at Alsop and the fishing picked up there.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Bead head calibaetis nymphs
Laramie River
The buzz: The river is low and clear. The best action is in the mornings and evenings, aiming for the deeper holes.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Black and white kiwi muddlers
Snowy Range
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good across the Snowy Range. Snow could arrive any time now, so get out before conditions turn wet and sloppy. The leaves are changing, with excellent leaf peeping from now on into October.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
The buzz: The river is running low, while the fishing is good to very good. This is one of the best times of year to fish this section of the North Platte River. Aim for the deeper pools along the river edges.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
North Platte River – Grey Reef
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good. Water levels dropped to 500 cubic feet per second, where they typically remain through the winter. There’s a bit of floating moss that makes casting a challenge to ensure good aim.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
The buzz: The fishing is good with a water flow around 600 cubic feet per second. It can fluctuate slightly based on downstream power needs.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
The buzz: The algal bloom at Wheatland Reservoir No. 3 continues but it’s a big reservoir, although water levels are down. There’s still plenty of angling opportunity but stay clear of areas where there’s a blue-green tint along the shoreline.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Glendo
The buzz: The walleye fishing is fair to good. The reservoir remains low, but increased slightly this past week. The boat ramps at the Marina and Reno Cove are open. The ramp at Whiskey Gulch was closed for repairs. There’s no report yet if it has reopened.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses
Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)
Grayrocks Reservoir
The buzz: The fishing is good and picking up for walleye. The catching is best early and late, but there’s still decent action in the middle of the day.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Hawk Springs
The buzz: The catfish action is quite good and the walleye action improved.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)
Reservoir levels
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate: 96 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 183 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 663 cfs
North Platte River at Grey Reef: 502 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 43 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: 25 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 20 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: The Marina and Reno Cove ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: Main ramp is open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open except Medicine Bow.