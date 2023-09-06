Regional Overview
The round of cool weather that arrived with Labor Day should move out, bringing nice early September conditions. It should be a good weekend to get out and toss a line, take a hike or just kick back and enjoy the start of the leaf change. Such is September where temperatures fluctuate, with snow possibilities increasing as the calendar heads to fall. On the good side, the cooler weather really boosts the angling as the fish become active throughout the day.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good at Granite and Crystal reservoirs, but on the slow side at North Crow. There is still a cyanobacterial bloom advisory at the west causeway of Granite Reservoir. Typically, they dissipate as temperatures drop, so that could come soon. This is also a great time of year to enjoy the hiking and biking trails.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Spawn sacs
Magnum eggs
Bead head prince nymphs
Copper Johns
Scuds
Chironomids
Wooly buggers
Leech patterns
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: For those looking for a quick outing to start or end the day, these lakes are a great option. Both are fishing well and should get even better as temperatures cool.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Powerbait
Salmon eggs
Marshmallows
Adams
Copper Johns
Renegades
Pole Mountain
HHH
The buzz: The fishing action is lively. Moss can be a hassle, so good aim is needed when casting. The action tends to pick up this time of year with the start of the brook trout spawning season.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Grasshoppers
Renegade
Adams
Orange scuds
Lightning bugs
Bead head prince nymphs
Elk hair caddis
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is decent across the basin. Head to Meebour where the trout planted last spring are getting some size to them. Lake Hattie is slow, but the salmon are coming closer to the shore and that action should pick up soon.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Rapalas
Blue fox vibrax
Hornbergs
Black leeches
Egg patterns
Damsel nymphs
Laramie River
HH
The buzz: The river has decent flow for this time of year, which means the angling is good, too. Cast for the deeper pools to try for those elusive brown trout.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Salmon eggs
Panther martins
Pine squirrel leeches
Mason’s mouse
Copper Johns
Caddis nymphs
Thin mints
Snowy Range
HHH
The buzz: The fishing continues to be good to very good across the Medicine Bow Mountains. Both Lake Owen and Rob Roy Reservoir are fishing well. Expect the brook trout to start moving into the shallows as temperatures continue to drop.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Panther martins
Elk hair caddis
Miracle mile peanut
Vanilla buggers
Bead head zug bugs
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is good on the North Platte River with flows much better than a year ago, but low enough to make wade fishing possible. The Encampment River is also fishing well.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Small spinners
Rapalas
Bead head prince nymphs
Tricos
Green drakes
Stonefly nymphs
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is quite good with the flow steady at 1,000 cubic feet per second. The best action is with those out on boat, but those casting from the shore are having decent luck, too.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Mepps
Rapalas
Scuds
Hot head leeches
Pine squirrels
San Juan worms
Purple rock worms
Vanilla buggers
Tricos
Caddis
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The Mile is fishing well, as is typical for this time of year. With the flow around 1,400 cubic feet per second, the wade fishing is a little tricky.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Panther martins
Tricos
San Juan worms
Sparkle worms
Olive wooly buggers
Thin mints
Split foam backs
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH
The buzz: The algal bloom at Wheatland Reservoir No. 3 continues, but it is a big reservoir with plenty of angling in areas where the bloom is absent. Water levels are low, but the boat ramp is still usable.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Mealworms
Powerbait
Cyclones
Rapala shad raps
Bead head prince nymphs
Crayfish patterns
Glendo
HH½
The buzz: The lake level is low, as is typical this time of year. There’s still plenty of water thanks to the large size of the reservoir. The catching is on the slow side. The marina, Reno Cove and Whiskey Gulch ramps are open.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Bottom bouncers
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses
Shad raps in perch, shad
Spoons
Crank baits
Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)
Vertical jigging
Grayrocks Reservoir
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is quite good. Anglers report catching walleye, perch, crappie and bass; there’s something for everyone.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Blood baits for catfish (chicken, liver, beef and cheese flavors)
Hawk Springs
HH½
The buzz: Both the walleye and catfish action continues to improve. Go early or late in the day for the best results, but there should be decent action even in the middle of the day with the cooler temperatures.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)
Cheese
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 98.0% full
Boysen: 92.0% full
Guernsey: 62.8% full
Glendo: 39.2% full
Grey Reef: 79.5% full
Keyhole: 69.6% full
Pathfinder: 62.3% full
Seminoe: 72.8% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate: 195 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 399 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 1,400 cfs
North Platte River at Grey Reef: 1,000 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 54 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 60 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: The Marina, Whiskey Gulch and Reno Cove ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open.
