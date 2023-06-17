CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu owner Giselle Arross went to the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s Pan American Championship tournament in Kissimmee, Florida as prepared as she possibly could have been. She had meticulously stuck to a strict workout and diet to ensure she was within the requirements for her weight class.
But when she arrived in Florida for the tournament, she got thrown through a loop. The Female Brown Belt Masters 4 Featherweight division, which she was originally slated to compete in, didn’t have any competitors for her to go against. This was due to multiple withdrawals a few weeks prior to the meet.
Arross decided to compete in the Masters 3 division, which is a younger age group. When the last person backed out of that, her only other option was to compete up a weight class.
“I went to fight, and there were only three people in my bracket,” Arross said. “I didn’t know about that rule until I was there and I lost the first match by points. But my professor told me I was going back in, so I had a chance to redeem myself.”
Arross persevered following the first-round loss. In the next fight, Arross won the match with a belly-down arm bar submission. In the gold medal match, against the woman that originally beat her, Arross claimed the ultimate prize with a toe-hold submission.
“I couldn’t believe I was a champion,” Arross said. “This tournament is considered one of the high-up-there because (this is sort of like) the jiu-jitsu olympics. I don’t consider myself that high, but I just happened to be there, and that day I happened to shine.
“I have lost before, and it is a bummer, but when I have an opportunity, you can’t really think of those things. To tell you the truth, I have no idea how I overcame it. The loss and the opportunity to come back again, without knowing I had another chance, kind of built me up.”
As great as the win was, it almost never happened. In 2007, when Arross got her start in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, she almost stepped away entirely. Her husband, Arnuad, had originally wanted her to take lessons for self-defense, but she didn’t enjoy it at all.
But instead of giving up, Arross decided to stick with it. She climbed through the ranks and eventually earned her brown belt — a belt that is second only to black.
“When she first started, she thought it was goofy,” Arnaud Arross said. “She wasn’t really sure about it. But when she moved to Fort Collins, she didn’t have a job at the time. I told her to get out there and try it, and then it snowballed from there.
“She started seeing the benefits, both physically and mentally.”
Part of her reasoning for doing so, and why she continues to practice Brazilian jiu-jitsu to this day, is due to the nature of the discipline itself. Standing at 4-foot-11, Arross needed a discipline that would allow her to level the playing field for someone of smaller stature. Brazilian jiu-jitsu has provided her with an ability to do just that.
“I may not be able to beat you, but I am going to give you (a rough time),” she said. “My goal in jiu-jitsu is to hurt you, but I can’t because I am 4-foot-11. If I want to fight (someone bigger), the chances of hurting someone are very slim. With jiu-jitsu, I don’t have to fight. All I have to do is control someone, and when I find the time, I can get away.
“With jiu-jitsu, you are looking out for your own safety. But at the same time, you are looking out for the safety of (the other person).”
Competitive drive fuels all athletes, regardless of level. Arross is no exception. But while she enjoys the competition, the ability to prove her talents are far higher on the list of things that drive her during competitions.
“Competing is one of those ways to show that (you have the skills and talents),” Arross said. “People can say that they compete because they like it. But the truth is that sometimes we compete because we want to show other people that we are good at something.”
The IBJJF Pan American tournament was a massive win for Arross. But the Navy veteran has her eyes set on an even bigger prize now. She is currently training for the IBJJF world tournament, and will be heading to Las Vegas in September.
Becoming a business owner
Arross was certain she wanted to be a business owner after graduating with her masters in business administration, but wasn’t sure exactly what kind of business she wanted to own.
After moving to Cheyenne with her husband in 2014, Arross worked for the post office. She also started training at the Cheyenne Brazilian jiu-jitsu gym.
In 2019, the gym went up for sale. Arross jumped at the opportunity and finally found what she wanted to use her higher education degree for. After purchasing the business, Arross continued to work for the post office. But due to conflicting schedules, she was forced to make a decision as to which one she wanted to commit to full time.
That decision was made around Christmas time that year. She decided to give up her job at the post office to commit to the gym full time.
“We went into Christmas, and I thought I was probably going to have a heart attack running from my route and running here to teach class,” Arross said. “I let go of my retirement, because I was in the military and working at the post office. So I had to make that big decision and let go of the post office. I didn’t want to cause friction, so I chose to do this.”
Shortly after buying the gym, the previous owner decided to open a different gym, and left Arross on her own. But instead of sinking, Arross’ business thrived and was even able to stay open and survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
Her success has stemmed from many things, but one of the biggest is her ability to cater to different types of people and their specific needs.
“You have to approach each situation different,” Arnaud Arross said. “We have to know what the goal of the student is. Sometimes people don’t open up right away, and that is one of the things she has to do as an owner and instructor. We spend so much time in here that she gets to know them on their style.”
As great as it is for Arross and her husband, the place they are in has its drawbacks. For starters, Cheyenne Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu operates out of the CrossFit Frontier gym. This means that classes are often interrupted by loud weights banging against the ground upstairs. Especially when hosting classes for kids, this makes it hard to keep people focused.
In order to combat this, Arross is taking a leap of faith. They are currently in the process of moving to a new place, and will reopen their doors at a new facility July 5. The new location, which is larger and newer than their current facility, will be located at 2612 Old Happy Jack Road (unit B).
While moving locations always carries an inherent risk for a business, Arross could not be more excited about the new place.
“We have been in this facility for four years,” she said. “Our contract is due this time, and I want to get out of the basement. This new facility is in a warehouse and is a brand new building. Money is going like water, but it’s good because my students deserve it. They deserve a gym that they can work out in.”
Giving back
Arross said her career was heavily inspired by professor Todd Kornfield, who heads up Catalyst Brazilian jiu-jitsu in Windsor, Colorado. Before joining up with him, she had been going to and competing in different events, but was not winning. In 2022, she decided to make a change.
That was where Kornfield came in. Kornfield runs more of a competition-style gym, and has helped Arross develop more diversity in her practice.
“There was something missing,” Arross said. “He has been very influential in my progress as a jiu-jitsu practitioner, in terms of mentoring me, building me up and obviously developing a different jiu-jitsu game.”
Her time spent with the sport, as well as the many places she took inspiration from along the way, has allowed her to become a successful coach with Cheyenne Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. While her craft focuses more on the self-defense end versus the competition end, she welcomes all levels of experience into her gym.
Her coaching style and friendly atmosphere have allowed her to help students in many different ways. She has had one student, for example, that has come in for about a year, and working with Arross has completely changed his lifestyle.
“Most people go to (a jiu-jitsu) school because there is a black belt and a male figure,” Arross said. “When a man writes something like that is pretty cool. That means the world to me, and makes me feel like I am doing something right.”