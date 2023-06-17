CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu owner Giselle Arross went to the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s Pan American Championship tournament in Kissimmee, Florida as prepared as she possibly could have been. She had meticulously stuck to a strict workout and diet to ensure she was within the requirements for her weight class.

But when she arrived in Florida for the tournament, she got thrown through a loop. The Female Brown Belt Masters 4 Featherweight division, which she was originally slated to compete in, didn’t have any competitors for her to go against. This was due to multiple withdrawals a few weeks prior to the meet.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

