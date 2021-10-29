LARAMIE — The Wyoming School of Gymnastics-Laramie girls compulsory team competed at a meet that also highlighted breast cancer awareness.
In lieu of awards, donations during the Girls Pink Ribbon Invitational on Oct. 8-10 hosted by Jet Gymnastics at Bear Creek High in Lakewood, Colorado were presented to a Breast Cancer Foundation. According to a WSG-Laramie press release, this meet in years past has made more than $75,000 in donations to various charities related to breast cancer research and awareness.
Eight gymnasts from WSG-Laramie competed at the meet in their respective level and division categories.
Winning her all-around competition was Nadia Buchanan with a score of 33.3 points in the level 3 senior B division. Her scores were: vault (third, 8.8), bars (first, 8.25), beam (sixth, 7.75) and floor (first, 8.5).
Isla Mahon scored 31.15 all-round points to finish fifth in level 3 senior B. Her scores were: vault (second, 9.0), bars (fifth, 7.85), beam (tied for eighth, 7.4) and floor (tied for 11th, 6.9).
Kendall Teini competed at level 3 senior B and finished sixth in the all-round at 30.95. Her scores were: vault (fourth, 8.75), bars (seventh, 7.6), beam (12th, 7.13) and floor (seventh, 7.48).
Shirley Nordberg competed at level 4 junior B and was ninth in the all-round with 32.23 points with: vault (tied for 14th, 7.6), bars (tied for sixth, 9.15), beam (13th, 7.5) and floor (10th (7.98).
Amber Burgess was in level 5 senior C and had 31.3 for 11th in the all-around. Her scores were: vault (second, 9.03), bars (12th, 6.55), beam (12th, 6.95) and floor (tied for sixth, 8.78).
Hayle Hamilton competed in level 4 senior A. She was 12th in the all-round (32.03) with: vault (tied for 10th, 8.23), bars (sixth, 8.85), beam (15th, 7.13) and floor (13th, 7.83).
Addie Westbrook was at level 3 junior A and scored 25.45 in the all-around for 14th. Her scores were: vault (13th, 6.0), bars (14th, 6.45), beam (tied for 13th, 6.8) and floor (tied for 13th, 6.2).
Emma Henry competed at level 4 senior B for 15th in the all-around at 27.1. Her scores were: vault (13th, 7.9), bars (16th, 6.2), beam (16th, 6.2) and floor (16th, 6.05).