Some of the participants in a junior division during this year's Cowboy PickleBrawl tournament at the University of Wyoming Tennis Complex were, from left, John Wayne, Sia Taufa, Evan Whipple, Jonah Smith and Ty Buller. Tournament co-director Noel Limo is kneeling in front.
Two participants in this year's Cowboy PickleBrawl tournament were Steve Anderson, left, and Bill Finkle at the University of Wyoming Tennis Complex.
Tera Sisneros/courtesy photo
Brother and sister Cary and Carolyn Sanders from Fort Collins, Colo., compete in this year’s Cowboy PickleBrawl tournament at the University of Wyoming Tennis Complex.
Tera Sisneros/courtesy photo
Tera Sisneros/courtesy photo
Pickleball professional Kyle Yates from Fort Myers, Fla., hits a return while competing during this year's Cowboy PickleBrawl tournament at the University of Wyoming Tennis Complex.
LARAMIE — The Laramie community and University of Wyoming have excitedly taken to the courts to become part of the fastest growing sport in the nation.
Pickleball is a relatively new sport gaining interest for all ages by combining tennis, badminton and pingpong. According to a recent report from the USA Pickleball Association in late May of this year, there are four million pickleball players in the nation adding to five million around the world and had a 39% two-year growth rate as of 2021.
The Gem City of the Plains also has become entrenched in the growing sport that can be played inside or outside the past several years as well as becoming a pickleball destination.
The UW Tennis Complex attracted more than 250 players from ages 8 to 80 from June 23-26 for the Cowboy PickleBrawl pickleball tournamnent. In addition to Wyoming, players also came from as far away as Utah, New Mexico, California, New York, Missouri and Colorado.
UW tennis head coach Dean Clower took notice of the sport’s growth two years ago and opened the UW Tennis Complex to Laramie pickleball players.
“In 2020, everyone was struggling all over the world (from COVID),” Clower said. “Tennis and pickleball were a few of the activities that people were still able to do. When I opened the tennis center to pickleball as well, it was great to see so many people enjoying themselves and not stuck inside. I think the sport is great because you can play it your whole life, much like tennis.”
UW tennis assistant coach Julie Gonzalez-Rodriguez also was instrumental in helping the tournament grow. A junior and senior division were added this year.
The rules are easy to learn while playing for the first time, and the social part of the sport is a big draw for many. The strategy and outsmarting an opponent are also what attracts pickleball enthusiasts.
“One thing I think that is really cool about pickleball is that it is accessible to nearly all age groups,” said Tim Fisher, a tournament participant the past two years. “Last year at PickleBrawl, I saw a 12-year-old kid partnered with a guy in his late 70s. And they won a bronze medal.”
Firefighters, grandmas, doctors, farmers, professional athletes, actors and cowboys — you’ll see lots of different demographics enjoying the sport.
In states like Colorado, California and Utah, pickleball courts can be within a 10-minute drive, and they have many tournaments to choose from on any given weekend.
So why would players pick Cowboy PickleBrawl in Laramie, Wyoming?
The directors for PickleBrawl try to make it a unique and special experience, not just a tournament. The past two years, the tournament has been headlined by professional pickleball players. Competing last year was Lindsey and Riley Newman. Riley Newman is currently ranked No. 1 in the country for men’s doubles. This year featured Kyle Yates, who is considered the first ever pickleball professional.
The directors for this year’s tournament were Tera Sisneros, Noel Limo, Marcela Leon, Gabe Refuerzo and Jose Reveteriano.
Players had the opportunity to take clinics with the professionals, and play against them in the tournament. Comedian and New York Times Best Selling Author Brandt Tobler played and also performed some standup at The Cowboy Dance Hall and Saloon. UW tennis alum Christa Gecheva, who is transitioning into pickleball also assisted with clinics and played.
A complimentary coffee bar, beer, beverages and food were offered to help offset the travel cost to Laramie.
For more information on Cowboy PickleBrawl, visit the website cowboypicklebrawl.com as well as searching Facebook or Instagram.