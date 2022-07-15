The Laramie Junior League All-Stars celebrate their championship victory at the Junior and Senior League tournament in Laramie on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Cowboy Field. Laramie advances to regionals in the Junior League and their opponent, Rock Springs, will advance in the Senior League.
Carol Ryczek/For WyoSports
Laramie Junior League All-Stars player Brock Lehning, right, stops a steal in the second inning of the Junior League championship game against Rock Springs Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Cowboy Field.
LARAMIE — A grounder off the bat of Jax McLean provided the walk-off win for the Laramie Junior League All-Stars, giving the team the Wyoming state title.
Rock Springs, although the loser of the 14-13 championship game Friday morning at Cowboy Field, won the state Senior League title.
Laramie coach Matt Lehning said his team “gave a great effort all around.” Noting the team combined strong hitting, pitching and defense, “It’s hard to pinpoint one play.
“They’ve earned their spot in Oregon,” he added, referring to the team’s next challenge in the Junior League West Region tournament, starting Aug. 3 in Bend, Oregon. The Bend regional tournament is one of six in the U.S., and leads to the national tournament.
Matt Lehning later told his team, “We battled … I could not be prouder of you.”
It didn’t come easy with Rock Springs whittling away at Laramie’s first inning lead of 4-0, scoring two in the second frame and erupting for three more in the third inning to take a 5-4 lead.
Laramie responded in its half of the third inning, scoring four runs to reclaim the lead at 8-5.
Rock Springs hit back with a run in the fourth and held Laramie scoreless in the fourth before taking the lead in the fifth inning, 10-8.
Laramie battled back in the fifth to plate four runs and regaining the lead, 12-10. A two-run lead wasn’t enough with Rock Springs scoring three times in the sixth. Rock Springs took the 13-12 lead into the final inning after Laramie went quietly in the sixth inning.
Reese Osborne, on the mound in relief of Brock Lehning, relied on two strikeouts and a fly ball to center field to sit down Rock Springs and give his team a chance in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Maddox Dorrell, with one out, scored after his ground ball was mishandled at first and he sped around the bases, aided by a number of Rock Springs miscues to tie the game.
Will Harris followed with a double, flying to shallow center field and went to third when a pitch got past the catcher. He scored the winning run on McLean’s grounder to right field.