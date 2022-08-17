LOCAL BOXING: South Side Sluggers’ go 3-2 in Aurora Aug 17, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – The South Side Sluggers boxing club took five athletes to the Mid-Summer Mayhem showcase Saturday in Aurora, Colorado.Gino Brown won a decision against Elija Vashaw of Denver’s Southwest Warriors in the 12-13-year-old, 95-pound division.Daniel Serna topped Adrian Barrios of Buena Vista (Colorado) Boxing Club by TKO in the 13-14-year-old, 145-pound group.Ayden Osborn claimed a decision over Miguel Hernandez of La Familia Boxing from Longmont, Colorado, in the 10-11, 70-pound division.Elijah Pino dropped a decision to Israel Fernandez of Pueblo, Colorado (11, 65), and Abigail Lucero lost to Alysson Crespo-Zamora of Longmont in a girls matchups (12, 119). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now South Side Sluggers' Carlos Martinez wants to capitalize on Golden opportunity McKenzie Earl is still on the move for LCCC Gentry ‘ahead of schedule’ with season approaching Bohl impressed with progress near midway point of training camp Laramie Youth Football has one eye on the season, other eye on the future