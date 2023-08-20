20220420-spts-Golf stock 03

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne local David Marlin notched a hole-in-one on the par-3 Hole No. 9 at the Airport Golf Club on Saturday.


David Austin, Renee Austin and Trevor Dawson were witnesses to the ace.

