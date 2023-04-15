wte-20230415-spts-CordellChicago.jpg

Adam Cordell high fives his family during the 2022 Chicago Marathon. Cordell — a Cheyenne East graduate — will run the Boston Marathon for the third time Monday. He is nearing the fastest marathon time by a Wyoming man, and hopes to qualify for the United States Olympic Trials.

 Courtesy

CHEYENNE — Adam Cordell’s marathon goals have changed significantly over the past few years.

The Cheyenne East graduate has gone from wanting to run at least one 26.2-mile race in every state and racking up a handful of marathons each year to chasing records and, possibly, a spot at the United States Olympic Trials.


