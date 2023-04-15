CHEYENNE — Adam Cordell’s marathon goals have changed significantly over the past few years.
The Cheyenne East graduate has gone from wanting to run at least one 26.2-mile race in every state and racking up a handful of marathons each year to chasing records and, possibly, a spot at the United States Olympic Trials.
Cordell will take his next step toward those goals Monday when he competes in the Boston Marathon for the third time in his life.
“Every single time I race, I’m getting a little bit faster and a little bit faster,” Cordell said. “It’s been something like a couple minutes every race. I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life right now.
“My (personal best) is 2 hours, 25 minutes, and I feel like I can go even faster.”
Cordell didn’t take up running until after he graduated from college. Growing up, he viewed running as a means to an end, or a punishment in the other sports he played. As an adult, Cordell found that running long distances made him feel better and allowed him to clear his head. He has run nearly two dozen marathons since getting serious about the sport.
Cordell now only runs a couple of marathons each year.
“The marathon takes a huge toll on your body,” he said. “It takes a couple of months afterward to fully recover. The elite marathoners are only running one or two per year.
“I could run some unpleasant marathons just to run them, but I’m not going to get faster that way.”
Getting faster is Cordell’s primary focus. He wants to run the fastest marathon time by a Wyoming man which, based on his research, is 2 hours, 21 minutes. Cordell also wants to earn a spot at the Olympic Trials. To do that, he needs to get his time down to 2 hours, 18 minutes.
“Five or six years ago, when I first started running, I would have thought that was impossible, but I’m getting closer,” he said.
Cordell isn’t sure if the hilly course in Boston will lend itself to resetting his personal best, but he’s going to give it his all. He describes his relationship with the world’s oldest annual race as love-hate. Cordell first competed in Boston in 2018 during rainy conditions he described as monsoon-like. He ran it again in 2021, despite suffering a hip injury during training that made him consider dropping out of the race.
Cordell is healthy and also has something he hasn’t had prior to any of his other races — a marathon coach. The pair haven’t meet in person, but Cordell gets training blocks and workouts emailed to him, and completes them and tracks his progress on his own.
“I found him online, reached out to him and told him I was looking to get better and asked what I needed to do,” Cordell said. “I didn’t run in high school or anything, so I had no idea what an interval was or what a tempo workout is.
“Now, I’m getting a little bit more guidance, and I’m getting on the track a lot more. I’m really working on that anaerobic part of my running and doing sprints, as well.”
Cordell logs more than 100 miles per week, regularly waking up at 4:30 in the morning to log miles before he ventures to Baggs Elementary, where he has taught physical education for the past eight years. He describes himself as surly if he can’t get his daily mileage in.
“It’s kind of like homework when I was a kid. I just need to get it done before I do anything else,” he said with a laugh. “I’m running in the dark. I’m running in the cold. Whatever it takes to get it done.”
When Cordell runs in Boston on Monday, he’ll do so in a tank top with Wyoming emblazoned across the chest.
“It’s really cool to represent the state in that kind of way,” Cordell said. “It’s cool to kind of be from the middle of nowhere and be toward the front of a major marathon.
“There have been people yelling out ‘Wyoming’ left and right when I’ve worn it in the past, and that’s a really cool feeling.”