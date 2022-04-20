Regional Overview
Temperatures take a dip today, but bounce back to end the week. In fact, Thursday and Friday will be very pleasant, with breezes. Those are two good days to dust off the tackle box and head for the plentiful open water. The next storm arrives late Friday, making the weekend more of a snow sport option. It is possible the bulk of the storm tracks to the north, hitting the Dakotas yet again. Southeast Wyoming will see moisture. The crystal ball is cloudy yet on how much rain or snow will fall. The moisture is a good thing. Fire warnings are already being issued, especially in Colorado, where wildfires made the news last week.
Fishing Conditions
Anglers are trickling out to the area waters in between the bouts of cold and wet weather. The fishing is generally on the slow side, as water temperatures remain cool. The ice is out, or on the way out, at the lower elevations. While the catching might be on the slow side, just tossing a line to get outdoors can be very therapeutic. The trick is making it out on one of our rare calmer days.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish) – To ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish) – Toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HH
The buzz: The ice is off, and the fish are beginning to move. The fishing is on the slow side, but anglers are catching a few. The biking and hiking trail conditions change with the weather. This weekend could be a wet one. It’s best to give the paths a chance to clear, although the lower-elevation routes could be ready for mountain biking soon.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Panther martins
Mepps spinners
Wooly buggers
Hothead leeches
Chironomids
Laramie Plains lakes
HH
The buzz: The open-water fishing season is off and running across the Laramie Basin. The ice is off all reservoirs, although it lingers here and there. The fish are sluggish, making for slow catching, but anglers report catching a few fish across the basin.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Kastmasters
Hothead leeches
Chironomids
Bead head prince nymphs
Orange blossom specials
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH
The buzz: Fishing is on the slow side, but the North Platte and Encampment rivers are wide open. Nights are still nippy, keeping the angling on the sluggish side.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Panther martins
Rapalas
Hares ear nymphs
Copper Johns
Flash bang midge
Pat’s rubber legs
Thin mints
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good, with the flow around 450 cubic feet per second, making it possible to fish from the bank. Water temperatures remain on the cool side.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Juju midges
Split foam backs
Friffith gnat
Platte River spider
Hot head leeches
Thin mints
Goldies
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The Mile is fishing well, with the flow around 550 cubic feet per second. Road construction is expected to start on Kortez Road and continue through September. To get to the Mile from Alcova, take the Pathfinder/Fremont Canyon Road.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Pat’s rubber legs
Zebra midges
San Juan worms
Amber scuds
Egg patterns
Flash bang midge
Goldies
Wheatland Reservoir Number 3
HH
The buzz: The fishing is slow, with some ice lingering; it should clear soon, and then the fishing should really pick up.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Rapalas
Hot head leeches
Egg patterns
Glendo
HH
The buzz: Anglers are starting to get out, but the action is slow across the reservoir. Snow this weekend could muddy the biking and hiking trails, but they should clear as the weather warms.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses
Twistertails
Crankbaits
Snow Report
For those with an itch to still enjoy snow sports, the season continues, thanks to last weekend’s blast of winter, with more in the forecast this weekend. Grooming on the Nordic ski trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area had ended, only to start up again. It is expected grooming ends by this weekend, but check the Medicine Bow Nordic Association website for the grooming blog for updates.
In the Medicine Bow Mountains, snow depths increased this past week, adding needed depth to the snowpack. According to the Open Snow website, the Snowy Range is at 94% of average for this time of year, a 12% increase from last week.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, as of Tuesday, there had been a total of 209 inches of snow so far this season, according to Don Day Jr. at www.dayweather.com. This is a 22-inch increase from last week, but still lags behind the 233 inches reported by this time last year.
A significant dump of snow is possible this weekend “up top” in the Snowy Range. Twenty inches of snow could fall from Friday night through Sunday evening. Temperatures drop, too, with a return to winter conditions through the weekend.
Conditions are fair to good on the Chimney Park trails, located nine miles west of Woods Landing off Highway 230. There’s very nice crust skiing off in the trees for the early birds, and then the trails get soft by mid-morning, making snowshoes a better option. Later in the day, expect rather sticky to slushy conditions.
Conditions are fair to good on the trails off of Highway 130: Barber Lake, Little Laramie, Corner Mountain and Libby Creek. Expect spring conditions that change from day to day.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the avalanche danger for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains is rated “moderate” at all elevations. Northerly facing steep slopes with a shallow snowpack are the most likely places to trigger a large and dangerous avalanche. The hazard continues with snow in the forecast for the weekend.
Snow depths increased this past week across the Medicine Bow National Forest. As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow-measuring station reports 63 inches at Brooklyn Lake, a 7-inch increase from last week. The report showed 48 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 6-inch decrease from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 82 inches, a 10-inch increase from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 94 inches, a 13-inch increase from last week. At North French Creek, on the western side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, the reported snow depth is 72 inches, a 10-inch increase from last week. The Crow Creek station on Pole Mountain shows 9 inches of snow, a 1-inch decrease from last week.
Quick Numbers
Wyoming downhill areas
All ski areas in Wyoming are closed for the season.
Colorado downhills areas
Arapahoe Basin: 69-inch base; 9 lifts, 127 trails and 88% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 65-inch base; 31 lifts, 177 trails and 95% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 65-inch base; 14 lifts, 136 trails and 86% of terrain open.
Eldora: Closed for the season.
Keystone: Closed for the season.
Loveland: 64-inch base; 7 lifts, 85 trails and 90% of terrain open.
Steamboat: Closed for the season.
Vail: 63-inch base; 20 lifts, 147 trails and 54% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 77-inch base; 14 lifts, 128 trails and 76% of terrain open.