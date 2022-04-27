Regional Overview
Temperatures finally increase today and Thursday, but there’s still a good chance for rain and snow Friday and into the weekend. Saturday could be more unsettled with some breezes, cooler temperatures and precipitation. In typical late April fashion, it is a time of year when conditions aren’t great for either skiing or fishing. Adapting and selecting the outdoor activity becomes a daily decision thanks to the fickle weather. On the plus side, phlox is blooming on the prairies in southeast Wyoming and pasque flowers are popping up on Pole Mountain. Those two plants are true harbingers of the changing season.
Fishing Conditions
Fishing reports are skimpy thanks to the cold and gale force winds last weekend. The runoff is just beginning, but is slow to start due to the colder temperatures. That means tossing a line in open rivers is a good option yet before waters rise. The ice is off lakes and ponds, not counting the higher elevations where the ice remains for a while yet. That means those lower elevation lakes are good choices, too. Both the Laramie and North Platte rivers have decent angling, although the cold water temperatures make the catching on the slow side.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish) – to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish) – toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The angling is fair to good at Granite and Crystal reservoirs. One angler suggests moving around the lakes to find the fish. Once he was able to find them, the fishing was good. Most of the fish are in the 10- to 12-inch range, but can be larger in Granite Reservoir. North Crow is slower, but the fish are bigger with quite a few rainbow trout reported in the 16 to 24-inch range. The biking and hiking trails are clearing, with the best conditions on the east side, especially the Middle Kingdom and Canyons trails. The west side trails need a little more time and warm weather to clear.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Powerbait
Various spinners (gold, silver colors)
Bead head hare’s ear
Muskrat nymph
Hornberg
Woolly buggers (with a crystal flash tail)
Pole Mountain
H½
The buzz: The snow comes and goes across Pole Mountain. There’s still a good bit of slogging on the hiking trails. Mountain biking on these trails is a ways off, but pedaling along some of the gravel roads that are currently closed to motorized travel is a nice option as temperatures warm. The beaver ponds should be opening up with some lively brook trout for those anglers willing to hike to them. Roads will open up gradually as conditions allow.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Bead head pheasant tails
Nilla buggers
Egg patterns
Laramie Plains lakes
HH
The buzz: The fishing remains on the slow side across the Laramie Basin. Warmer weather is needed to pick up the action. Anglers have to be patient at Lake Hattie, but the lake is known to give up some real lunkers this time of year. For those willing to take a longer drive, Diamond Lake is fishing well.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Rapalas
Panther martins
Chironomids
Woolly buggers
Bead head prince nymphs
Laramie River
HH
The buzz: The fishing is on the slow side but anglers are having some luck from Woods Landing into Laramie. One angler reported catching a really nice brown trout close to Laramie.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Red copper Johns
Red San Juan worms
Gold spitfires
Hare’s ears
Bead head prince nymphs
Orange blossom specials
Beldar buggers
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH
The buzz: The runoff is picking up, but has not yet gained real steam. The river is flowing at 733 cubic feet per second at North Gate, near the Colorado-Wyoming state line. That higher flow means the water could be cloudy, while the water remains quite cold. That means the fish are down deep and less inclined to move around that much. The Encampment River is at 217 cfs at the mouth near the town of Encampment.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Panther martins
Rapalas
Baetis duns
Copper Johns
Stonefly nymphs
Wooly buggers
Thin mints
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good when the wind is at bay, but the water could be off-colored with the snowfall last weekend. With the flow around 510 cubic feet per second there is decent fishing both from a drift boat and from the bank.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Pine squirrel leeches
Sparkle worms
Flossy worms
UV leeches
Amber scuds
Olive scuds
Purple Q-tips
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HH½
The buzz: The Mile is fishing fair to good. Anglers report they aren’t catching huge numbers of fish, but are compensated by hooking some big ones. The flow is at 1,508 cubic feet per second.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Red rock worms
Red San Juan worms
Leech patterns
Vanilla buggers
Rubber legs
Flossy worm
Amber scud
Goldies
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH
The buzz: The fishing action is gradually picking up with the ice off this large reservoir. While the action is slow, the size of fish in this reservoir makes the wait worth it. There’s the added treat that the reservoir has many different fish species, making the catching more interesting.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Bead head prince nymphs
Black or olive woolly buggers
Squirrel leeches
San Juan worms
Glendo
HH½
The buzz: The walleye action is good, especially for this time of year when the water remains quite nippy. Anglers also report some fair to good catfish action. For those looking for some trail running or mountain bike riding, the 40-plus miles of trail in this state park are in great shape and, due to the lower elevation, allow access earlier than many other trail systems.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold and silver blades)
Rapala spinners (perch, minnow and rainbow patterns)
Jigs with minnows
Sucker meat (catfish)
Grayrocks Reservoir
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is slow for both bass and walleye, but anglers report catching a few both from boats and off the bank. It should improve as the water warms up.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold blades)
Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)
Snow Report
For those with a continuing urge to enjoy the waning snow season, there are still a few options for downhill skiing and snowboarding. Winter Park/Mary Jane saw 13 inches of new snow this past week, but should have mostly blue skies until the weekend when they’ll end the season with an inch or two of new snow. The season continues on the Mary Jane side with their closing day yet to be decided, depending on snow conditions.
Grooming of the Nordic ski trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area ended last week. Snow comes and goes with skiing certainly possible for the short term when snows falls, but expect typical spring conditions and expanding bare patches.
Snow fell last weekend in the Medicine Bow Mountains, but the gale force winds made conditions less than delightful. According to the Open Snow website, the Snowy Range is at 92% of average for this time of year, a 2% decrease from last week.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, as of Tuesday there was a total of 222 inches of snow so far this season according to Don Day Jr. at www.dayweather.com. This is a 14-inch increase from last week, but still lagging behind the 257 inches reported by this time last year.
A few flurries are in the forecast Friday “up top” in the Snowy Range. Those could bring up to 12 inches of snow at the highest elevations by the end of the weekend. Additional snow will be around 6 inches at the lower elevations, turning to possible rain Sunday as temperatures warm up.
Reports on conditions for the various trails off of Highway 130 are limited. Expect excellent crust skiing up high. The best conditions for that type of skiing is when the previous day warms up, but temperatures drop below freezing overnight. Such circumstances provide excellent ski opportunities from Green Rock on up into the Libby Flats area early in the day.
The lower elevation trails at Barber Lake and Corner Mountain could be marginal for skiing, but not bad for snowshoeing.
Similar conditions are likely on the Chimney Park trails, located nine miles west of Woods Landing off of Highway 230. With the warmer temperatures in the forecast, get out early before conditions turn sticky and slushy.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the avalanche danger for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains is rated “moderate” at all elevations. Look out for areas where new snow measures eight or more inches. Avalanches can easily be triggered in such areas on steep terrain. As the day warms and conditions turn soft, chances of causing a loose wet avalanche increase.
As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reports 60 inches at Brooklyn Lake, a 3-inch decrease from last week. The report showed 47 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 1-inch decrease from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 80 inches, a 2-inch decrease from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 96 inches, a 2-inch increase from last week. At North French Creek, on the western side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, the reported snow depth is 70 inches, a 2-inch decrease from last week. The Crow Creek station on Pole Mountain shows 1 inch of snow, an 8-inch decrease from last week.
Quick numbers
All Wyoming ski areas are closed for the season.
Selected Colorado downhill areas still open:
Arapahoe Basin: 72-inch base; 9 lifts, 117 trails and 81% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 72-inch base; 7 lifts, 51 trails and 48% of terrain open.
Loveland: 60-inch base; 7 lifts, 85 trails and 90% of terrain open.
Vail: 62-inch base; 8 lifts, 73 trails and 27% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 78-inch base; 4 lifts, 58 trails and 35% of terrain open.