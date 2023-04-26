Regional Overview
It looks like we have another week of unsettled weather to contend with before the sun finally comes out in earnest and temperatures tick upward. Until then, we still have snow to cope with Friday after a brief warm-up Thursday. Quieter and warmer conditions arrive Saturday and could extend well into next week.
Fishing Conditions
Fishing reports are skimpy, thanks to the less-than-ideal conditions this past week. The runoff is just beginning. That means tossing a line in open rivers is a good option yet before waters rise. The ice is off lakes and ponds, not counting the higher elevations, where the ice remains for a while yet. That means lower-elevation lakes are good choices once the nice weather arrives.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): To ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): Toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HH
The buzz: The angling is fair to good at Granite and Crystal reservoirs. Move around the lakes to find the fish. North Crow is slower, but the fish are bigger, with quite a few rainbow trout reported in the 16- to 24-inch range. The biking and hiking trails are clearing, with the best conditions on the east side, especially the Middle Kingdom and Canyons trails. The west side trails need a little more time and warm weather to clear.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Powerbait
Various spinners (gold, silver colors)
Bead head hare’s ear
Muskrat nymph
Hornberg
Woolly buggers (with a crystal flash tail)
Laramie Plains lakes
HH
The buzz: The open-water fishing season is off and running across the Laramie Basin. Avoid Meeboer Lake for now due to a winterkill and recent restocking. Water levels are quite low at Lake Hattie, with the boat ramp almost out of the water. The fishing is slow elsewhere, but anglers report catching some nice ones at Alsop, Leasenby and Twin Buttes.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Rapalas
Panther martins
Chironomids
Woolly buggers
Bead head prince nymphs
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH
The buzz: A few anglers are getting out, but it has been a long winter in the Upper North Platte basin. Expect a long runoff season this year, where patience is needed before the river flow eases and the angling season is on. The upper reaches of the North Platte and Encampment rivers remain iced over.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Panther martins
Rapalas
Baetis duns
Copper Johns
Stonefly nymphs
Wooly buggers
Thin mints
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good, with the flow around 450 cubic feet per second. Expect possible cloudy conditions with moisture in the forecast early and late in the week. Baetis, or blue-winged olives, are out when the wind is down.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Leeches
Blue-winged olives
Juju midges
Split foam backs
Griffith gnat
Platte River spider
Goldies
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: Road access to the Mile is good. The flow is at 2,800 cubic feet per second, while the fishing is a mixed bag. Anglers are catching a few, but having to work at it.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Red rock worms
Red San Juan worms
Leech patterns
Vanilla buggers
Rubber legs
Flossy worm
Amber scud
Goldies
Wheatland Reservoir Number 3
HH
The buzz: The fishing is slow, and the water level is quite low. The boat ramp will likely be out of the water soon unless “new” water comes into the reservoir.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Bead head prince nymphs
Black or olive woolly buggers
Squirrel leeches
San Juan worms
Glendo
HH
The buzz: The walleye action is good, especially for this time of year, when the water remains quite nippy. Anglers also report some fair to good catfish action. For those looking for some trail running or mountain bike riding, the 40-plus miles of trail in this state park are in great shape and, due to the lower elevation, allow access earlier than many other trail systems.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold and silver blades)
Rapala spinners (perch, minnow and rainbow patterns)
Jigs with minnows
Sucker meat (catfish)
Snow Report
For those with a continuing urge to enjoy the waning snow season, there are still a few options for downhill skiing and snowboarding. Copper Mountain even extended its season to May 7. Winter Park/Mary Jane is forecast to get 22 inches of new snow this week. Portions of the resort are closed, but the season continues on the Mary Jane territory “as late as possible.”
Grooming of the Nordic ski trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area is expected to end this week as warm temperatures take their toll on the snow coverage. New snow is expected Friday, so plans could change. Check the Medicine Bow Nordic Association website for grooming updates.
In the Medicine Bow Mountains, snow depths increased slightly this past week with the cold temperatures and snow flurries. According to Open Snow, the snowpack in the Snowy Range is 110% of average for this time of year. This is a 2% increase over last week.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, there has been a total of 251 inches of snow so far this season, according to Don Day Jr. at DayWeather.com. This is an increase of 10 inches from last week and well ahead of the 215 inches reported a year ago.
New snow is in the forecast late Thursday into Friday “up top” in the Snowy Range. That’s added to the new snow that arrived Tuesday. Spring conditions are the name of the game, with a nice crust to start the day, then turning into mashed potatoes as temperatures rise.
Conditions are fair to good on the upper trails off of Highway 130 out of Green Rock. Expect bare spots on the lower-elevation trails at Barber Lake and Corner Mountain. Coverage on Sand Lake and Little Laramie is getting thin.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the avalanche danger for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains is rated “moderate” above and at treeline and “low” below treeline. An avalanche can be triggered in the recent new snow as it becomes wet and heavy as temperatures rise and the sun comes out. Roller balls and pinwheels are signs to avoid an area and head for colder slopes.
The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reports 47 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 2-inch increase from last week. There are 67 inches at Brooklyn Lake, an increase of two inches from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 92 inches, a 4-inch increase from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 104 inches, an increase of six inches from last week. The measuring station along Crow Creek on Pole Mountain shows five inches of snow, a decrease of five inches from last week.
Quick Numbers
Wyoming downhill areas
All Wyoming ski areas are closed for the season.
Colorado downhill areas
Selected Colorado downhill areas still open:
Arapahoe Basin: 66-inch base; 9 lifts, 121 trails and 82% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 69-inch base; 6 lifts, 80 trails and 43% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 65-inch base; 9 lifts, 115 trails and 74% of terrain open.
Loveland: 62-inch base; 7 lifts, 84 trails and 89% of terrain open.
Vail: 51-inch base; 12 lifts, 136 trails and 49% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 85-inch base; 4 lifts, 65 trails and 39% of terrain open.