Carlos Martinez

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Carlos "Balam" Martinez, who trains with the South Side Sluggers boxing club, won his professional debut Saturday during a card at the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center.


Martinez downs Jim Pulgar of Miami by fourth-round technical knockout in a welterweight (147-pound) bout.

