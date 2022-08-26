Romo aces Hole No. 9 at Airport Aug 26, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Chris Romo of Cheyenne used a 7-iron to hit a hole-in-one on the 152-yard, par-3 Hole No. 9 on Wednesday at Airport Golf Course.The shot was witnessed by Charlie Bauer, Mano Martinez and Patrick Martinez of Cheyenne. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hole No. Chris Romo Cheyenne Golf Sport Airport Mano Martinez Patrick Martinez Charlie Bauer Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Keys to success for Wyoming football in 2022 Keagan Bartlett ready to lead Indians after season of learning LCCC women's soccer adapts to new coach Cowboys turn focus to Illinois Predicting Wyoming’s starters for the season opener