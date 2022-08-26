20220420-spts-Golf stock 01

CHEYENNE – Chris Romo of Cheyenne used a 7-iron to hit a hole-in-one on the 152-yard, par-3 Hole No. 9 on Wednesday at Airport Golf Course.

The shot was witnessed by Charlie Bauer, Mano Martinez and Patrick Martinez of Cheyenne.

