CHEYENNE – After the USA Boxing Championships were rescheduled, Gino Brown and Joseph Garcia had to wait to showcase their work on a national stage.
Now, the pair from the South Side Sluggers Boxing Club will have that opportunity starting Monday in Shreveport, Louisiana. The national tournament goes through the week with the finals taking place Thursday.
Originally, the tournament was supposed to take place in December, but was postponed because of COVID-19 and was rescheduled in late January.
With the pandemic not only postponing the tournament, it also shut down their gym for a while. Regardless, Brown and Garcia didn’t let it stymie the time they put into getting better.
“It stopped us for a little bit, but even then, I was still working,” said Brown, who is 11 years old. “You can’t let something like that bother you ... you still need to stay in shape and as a boxer you can’t just stop working.”
Garcia confirmed he was doing all he could to continue training while not being able to get in the gym.
Their at-home training sessions consisted of running and hitting a variety of bags including speed bags, heavy bags, and reflex bags.
This isn’t the first time Brown has competed on a national stage. In January 2020, he went to Independence, Missouri, to compete at Silver Gloves, another well-known tournament. There, he dropped a bout in the semifinals, which helped him realize which part of his fighting style he needed to improve the most.
“I’ve been working a lot on my endurance and throwing punches without getting tired,” he said. “This (tournament), I think I’ll be able to fight longer and harder.”
All in all, that isn’t the only improvement Brown has made to his craft. One thing that sets him apart is his ability to take information and break it down.
That trait is only continuing to grow each time he gets in the gym.
“(Brown) has matured in how much information he soaks in from us coaches and how much information he gets from watching boxing,” Sluggers coach Isaiah Tafoya said. “He’s a sponge, he makes our jobs as coaches a lot easier … he’s really mature beyond his years as far as his boxing IQ.”
Brown will compete in the Bantam Male, 75-pound division while Garcia will look to make a run through the Bantam Male, 80-pound bracket.
Garcia is heading into the tournament hoping to redeem himself following a loss in late February.
He isn’t necessarily the tallest for a 12-year-old and he’s been tasked with trying to overcome fighting against opponents who are much taller than he is, which was what he came across in his previous fight.
“I’ve been working on a lot of inside work,” he said. “I’ve been fighting kids who are way taller than I am, so with inside work I feel like I can knock someone down with a body shot, they might not expect it from me.”
Garcia has continued to work at and take advantage of what’s thrown at him in the ring, even if the results aren’t always on the winning side.
“He’s always had good head movement and that’s working to his advantage when he’s working on the inside because he can slip punches and split the gloves up the middle,” Tafoya said. “He’s not coming too wide and he’s able to get good body shots and work from there.”
Garcia said he’s been in more than 20 bouts, which has given him a good amount of experience heading into the tournament.
But, there’s one thing he’s learned that he hopes will help him bring a belt back to the Capital City.
“People fight different, you know?,” he said. “They’re not always going to fight the same, so I have to set things up the first round and go from there.”