CHEYENNE - Conner Casey picked up a first-round technical knockout with a body shot for the SouthSide Sluggers boxing club over the weekend. Casey's victory came in the men's 132-pound division at the Wyoming State Silver Gloves in Rock Springs.
Casey defeated Beck Shields out of Rocks Boxing in Rock Springs.
Haevan Gonzales and Soren Reko both competed and lost their bouts for the Sluggers. Gonzales lost by decision to Adan Garcia (Team G, Rawlins) in the 12-year-old, 90-pound division. Reko dropped his bout in a decision to Eli Trujillo of Team G in the men's 147-pound class.