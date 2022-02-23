Sluggers' Gonzales picks up win Feb 23, 2022 18 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE — Haevan Gonzales picked up a win for the SouthSide Sluggers Boxing Club on Saturday in Boulder, Colorado.Gonzales defeated Rey Padilla of the North Denver Tigers Boxing Team via unanimous decision in the 13-14-year-old, 101-pound division. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Muma embarks on NFL journey PREP WRESTLING: Four from Central win regional titles East boys down South in double-overtime Time playing point guard rounded out Lerwick's game Hardy turns season of doubt into career year Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists