CHEYENNE – Haevan Gonzales and Daniel Serna each won their bouts for the South Side Sluggers boxing club Saturday in Casper.
Gonzales outpointed Brady Kierstead from MK Boxing of Nampa, Idaho, in the 12-13-year-old, 85-pound division. Serna won a unanimous decision over Jose Gonzales from Triple Threat Gym of Colorado Springs, Colorado, in the 13-year-old, 145-pound division.
In the 11-year-old, 90-pound division, Rocky Roybal lost by decision to Deon Masters from Top Notch Boxing in Greeley, Colorado.