Sunny and warm weather continues until the clouds roll in and breezes pick up Thursday and Friday. With that comes the next chance for snow, giving a little coating to those ski areas and ski trails still open. By late Saturday and into Sunday, the clouds clear out, and it turns warm and sunny once again.

It’s that time of year when there’s still plenty of snow, but skier and rider numbers drop as conditions on the slopes become rather varied. That means slick to start the day, and turning mushy by midday. New snow tends to come in wet and heavy. Still, there’s plenty of snow sport activity, with some ski areas in Colorado remaining open into May. Otherwise, snow activities are limited to those not requiring a ski lift.


