Snow report

There’s an end in sight to all the snow, cold and high winds. The bulk of the latest storm eases by today. A quiet and warming period finally arrives starting Thursday. Snow on the ground will keep temperatures lower in areas especially hammered with this last storm.

The good news — and surely it’s very good news for most people — is that spring conditions might actually arrive by the end of the weekend and on into next week. That’s not to say that Mother Nature is done with us yet, but even a short break is welcome. As ski areas across the region end their seasons, there’s still plenty of snow for activities not requiring a ski lift.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus