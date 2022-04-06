That four-letter word, w-i-n-d, continues today. The jet stream above is shooting through the region, with winds gusting very high, especially along and near the Continental Divide. This high wind event brings snow to the high country, but minimal amounts elsewhere.
A brief respite arrives Friday and through midday Sunday. That’s good news for all the events at many ski resorts holding end-of-the-season celebrations. Enjoy the relatively nice weather, since the next bout of cold and snow arrives late Sunday. The forecast remains a little murky, but that storm could bring significant snow. April is always a rollercoaster when it comes to the weather, and this year is no exception.
Ski areas across the area are nearing or are at the end of their season. That’s true for the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area. Their last day of the season is this Sunday, but they'll be celebrating through the weekend. There are ski races, costume contests, outdoor barbecues and live music. For the weekend, season pass holders can bring a buddy, who pays half price for a lift ticket for the day. To top it off, it looks like the weather will cooperate with new snow before the weekend and clear skies for the final two days of the season.
Grand Targhee, on the west side of Teton Pass, also closes for the season after this weekend. It will end with a snowy bang, though, with 12 inches of snow in the forecast for the next couple days. The area is at 67% of average for this time of year, a decrease of 4% since last week.
Skiers on the east side of Teton Pass at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort also have their final weekend of skiing, with 8 inches of new snow in time for the weekend.
Ski areas in Colorado are ending or nearing the end of the season, as well. Steamboat should see 6 inches of snow before the weekend, with their closing day on Sunday. Winter Park will also get a decent dump, with 7 inches in the forecast by the weekend. That ski area remains open through April 24, with plenty of snow in the forecast between now and then.
In the Medicine Bow Mountains, snow depths showed both slight increases and decreases; it varied with snow melting and also new snow falling through the week. According to the Open Snow website, the Snowy Range is at 82% of average for this time of year, a 2% decrease from last week.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, as of Tuesday there was a total of 182 inches of snow so far this season, according to Don Day Jr. at www.dayweather.com. This is a 5-inch increase from last week, but lags behind the 233 inches reported by this time last year.
Conditions “up top” in the Snowy Range are likely very hazardous today with the high winds. Forecasts indicate gales Tuesday reached 70 to 75 mph. Today, winds decrease to 35 to 45 mph. All that wind will move the snow, creating significant wind slab formation atop a weak layer buried in the snowpack. As the winds ease and the snow settles, the conditions should be quite nice through the weekend.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the risk of avalanches persists for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains. The warning rating is “considerable” above and near treeline and “moderate” below treeline. To reduce risk of triggering an avalanche, stick to sunny slopes early in the day and move to low-angle, shady terrain as it starts to warm up.
Expect spring conditions at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230 and nine miles west of Woods Landing. That means crusty snow to start the day, turning soft and then slushy as temperatures rise. Expect thinning of the trails, with expansion of bare patches.
Reports are skimpy for the trails off of Highway 130, including the lower-elevation routes at Corner Mountain and Barber Lake. Expect thin to bare sections on the trails, but conditions can change quickly with snow, wind and then sunshine in the forecast.
The higher-elevation trails out of Green Rock are in great shape, with plenty of snow and a user-packed base. The extreme winds Tuesday and today could cause trees to topple; expect some obstacle detours along the route.
Spring conditions exist on the Nordic ski trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. Those trails with sufficient snow are still being groomed daily. Grooming has ended for the Summit complex and several lower trails. Conditions remain good for the upper trails, including Upper UW and the complex from Phil’s through Moose Loop. Grooming continues as long as conditions allow.
The multi-use trails are best early in the day, before the snow turns too soft and snowbike tires and snowshoes sink into the surface.
Snow depths went both up and down this past week across the Medicine Bow National Forest. As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reports 52 inches at Brooklyn Lake, a 1-inch increase from last week. The report showed 43 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 2-inch decrease from last week. The report at Sand Lake, on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains, is 72 inches, a 4-inch increase from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 77 inches, a 2-inch increase from last week. At North French Creek, on the western side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, the reported snow depth is 61 inches, a 1-inch decrease from last week. The Crow Creek station on Pole Mountain shows 13 inches of snow, a 3-inch decrease from last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Conditions are good on the mid- and upper-elevation trails; marginal conditions exist on the lower-elevation trails; daily grooming continues on routes with sufficient snow.
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Multi-use trails: Conditions are generally good early in the day for snowbiking and snowshoeing.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Expect fair conditions, with narrowing of the snow-packed surface on the trails.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Conditions are very good; expect new snow before the weekend. These routes are user-packed.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: Extreme wind continues today, but eases before the weekend; avalanche danger is considerable to moderate.
Quick Numbers
Wyoming Downhill Areas
Snowy Range Ski Area: 72-inch base; 5 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Antelope Butte: Closed for the season.
Grand Targhee: 82-inch base; 5 lifts, 95 trails and 85% of terrain open.
Hogadon: Open Wednesday through Sunday; closes April 10.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 70-inch base; 11 lifts, 80 trails and 61% of terrain open.
Meadowlark Ski Lodge: Closed for the season.
Sleeping Giant: Closed for the season.
Snow King: Closed for the season.
White Pine: Closed for the season.
Colorado Downhill Areas
Arapahoe Basin: 59-inch base; 9 lifts, 129 trails and 89% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 63-inch base; 34 lifts, 187 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 61-inch base; 23 lifts, 150 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Eldora: 30-inch base; 8 lifts, 64 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Keystone: 50-inch base; 14 lifts, 113 trails and 87% of terrain open.
Loveland: 60-inch base; 7 lifts, 85 trails and 90% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 87-inch base; 15 lifts, 169 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Vail: 59-inch base; 25 lifts, 267 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 71-inch base; 17 lifts, 147 trails and 88% of terrain open.