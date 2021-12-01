Those who crave winter sports and winter activities are likely bored and champing at the bit for some snow. This week won’t help, with a forecast that is notably snow-free.
Temperatures will yo-yo from unseasonably warm today and Thursday, then cooler conditions starting Friday and into the weekend. Overall, there is little change through this week. The only potential ripple of weather change might arrive early next week; only time will tell.
Until then, hang onto your hat, since breezes persist, bringing chinook winds that are more typical in the spring than this time of year. They are referred to as “snow eater” winds, but right now there isn’t much snow to be eaten.
The snow guns are going when temperatures allow at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area. It opens for the season Dec. 10 and likely could use some ardent snow dances between now and then.
Grand Targhee kicked off its season last week. This area, known for its deep powder, had to delay its opening day, but now the lifts are turning, and the season is off and running.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort opened on Thanksgiving Day. It has three lifts in operation, with six runs; more terrain opens up as conditions allow.
In Colorado, blue skies have reigned there, as well, but resorts are up and running to kick off the season on limited terrain and mostly man-made snow.
Steamboat postponed its opening day for a week, but its season is up and running, with very limited terrain and lifts in operation. The same is true at Winter Park, where there are five lifts running with nine trails open.
In the Medicine Bow Mountains, snow depths remain mostly unchanged from a week ago. On the plus side, the low snow makes Christmas tree hunting easier. Permits for $10 per tree are available online via a link on the Medicine Bow National Forest website.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, there has been a total of 32 inches of snow so far this season, according to Don Day Jr. at www.dayweather.com. This is an increase of 1 inch from last week, and slightly behind the 39 inches reported by this time last year. The season was late to arrive last year, too. By comparison, 71 inches of snow was reported by this time in 2019.
A backcountry skier went to the high country last week, starting at the closed gate along Highway 130 and continuing “up top.” He even left early in the morning to get to the snow before it warmed up. He reported skiing in the area of Sugarloaf and said snow conditions were “not very good.” It was a lot of effort for marginal snow conditions.
For snowmobilers, riding areas are open, but there must be a solid 12-inch depth to minimize environmental damage. There are no reports of snowpack depths “up top” in the Snowy Range except the 26 inches reported at the measuring station near Medicine Bow Peak.
The snow is minimal on the trails at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230 and on the Medicine Bow Rail Trail. Snow is so thin, mountain bikes or fat bikes are best on the Medicine Bow Rail Trail, in addition to hiking.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the avalanche danger for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains is rated “low” at all elevations. Many areas do not hold enough snow to produce a dangerous avalanche. Shallow avalanches are still possible in areas with fresh drifts near ridgetops.
Skiing groomed trails on the Nordic ski trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area is still just a dream, as snow that came earlier in the month continues to dwindle. Hikers report snow levels are such that going on foot is the best mode of travel on most of the trails across Pole Mountain.
The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations report 13 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, the same as last week. There is 10 inches at Brooklyn Lake, the same as last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 21 inches, an increase of 3 inches from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak at an elevation of 10,500 feet reports 26 inches, the same as last week. At North French Creek, on the western side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, the reported snow depth is 22 inches, a 1-inch decrease from last week. The Crow Creek station on Pole Mountain shows 1 inch of snow, the same as last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Snow is minimal, and lacking in the forecast; grooming is a good ways off yet.
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Multi-use trails: Riders are getting out on fat bikes, which can go on or off snow; snow and icy patches come and go on the trails.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Expect marginal conditions.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: There is skiable snow, but getting there could require some hiking first.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: Riding areas are open, as long as there is a solid 12 inches of snow on the ground.
Quick Numbers
Wyoming downhill areas
Snowy Range Ski Area: Opens Dec. 10
Antelope Butte: TBA
Grand Targhee: 30-inch base; 3 lifts, 66 trails and 68% of terrain open.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 25-inch base; 3 lifts, 6 trails and 5% of terrain open.
Sleeping Giant: Opens in December
Snow King: Opens Dec. 4
White Pine: TBA
Colorado downhill areas
Arapahoe Basin: 24-inch base; 4 lifts, 9 trails and 6% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 18-inch base; 8 lifts, 9 trails and 6% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 24-inch base; 6 lifts, 11 trails and 7% of terrain open.
Eldora: 18-inch base; 4 lifts, 7 trails and 11% of terrain open.
Keystone: 18-inch base; 7 lifts, 12 trails and 9% of terrain open.
Loveland: 18-inch base; 3 lifts, 9 trails and 10% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 11-inch base; 1 lift, 5 trails and 1% of terrain open.
Vail: 19-inch base; 5 lifts, 19 trails and 10% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 19-inch base; 5 lifts, 9 trails and 5% of terrain open.