After a rather mild but breezy weekend, the forecast this week is a rather significant change. Snow is the key ingredient with that other four letter word: wind. The worst of the storm heads to the east now, but it leaves snow and difficult driving conditions in its wake. Winds should ease somewhat, but will continue to be a factor. While the snow moves out, very chilly temperatures remain. It will be very cold and feel even colder due to the wind on through the weekend. The snow should be excellent, but depths are hard to measure due to all the wind. Be sure to bundle up for any outdoor activities.
The Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area opened the “back side” of the area this past weekend. That opens up more terrain and, with the new snow today and tomorrow, conditions should be outstanding. Prepare for strong winds and nippy temperatures.
As a change of what has occurred so far this season, the recent storm hammered the eastern and southern parts of the state, leaving the northwest with only a few meager inches of new snow. Still, conditions are quite good at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort thanks to 6 inches of new snow last Sunday. The tram is up and running for the season with a snowpack at 139% of average for the season. Over the pass at Grand Targhee, the area already has 82% of terrain open and the snowpack there is also at 139% of average for the season.
Snow arrived in good measure across the high country in Colorado. By the time the big storm moves out, new snowfall at Steamboat could be more than two feet. The potential at Winter Park could be slightly less with 1 to 2 feet. That could boost the current snowpack that is at 100% of average for the season.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the avalanche danger for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains is rated “high” at all elevations. Heavy snow and strong winds will overload a weak snowpack. Very dangerous avalanche conditions are expected.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, there have been a total of 46 inches of snow so far this season according to Don Day Jr. at www.dayweather.com. This is an increase of 3 inches from last week, but behind the 47 inches reported at this time last year. According to Open Snow, the snowpack in the Snowy Range is 90% of average for this time of year. This is a 4% decrease over last week.
Backcountry skiers report excellent conditions from the Green Rock Trailhead and on the Upper Libby Creek Trail. There was fresh deep powder last weekend; it is likely even better with the recent storm. As of last weekend the snow was thin on the Sand Lake Road, but skiers reported great conditions on the North Fork Trail. There are no recent reports for the lower elevation Corner Mountain and Barber Lake trails.
For snowmobilers, conditions continue to improve “up top” in the Snowy Range. With all the recent snow and the addition of wind, whiteouts are possible. Conditions should be dry through the weekend, but with temperatures barely cracking into single digits not counting windchill.
Snow conditions are good on the trails at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230. The routes are user-packed with a thin base, but with about 4 inches of new snow as of last weekend. The dam for the pond near the Boy Scout Camp is scoured and mostly snow-free, but the edge of the pond, next to the dam, is passable on skis.
Conditions should be quite good by the weekend on the Nordic ski trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. With this recent snowfall, there’s the potential for actual grooming to begin, rather than just packing the snow down for a base.
The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations report 19 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, an increase of 4 inches from last week. There are 24 inches at Brooklyn Lake, the same as last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 31 inches, an increase of 3 inches from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 34 inches, an increase of 1 inch from last week. The Crow Creek station on Pole Mountain shows 7 inches of snow, a decrease of 1 inch from last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Conditions are good with a thin base; snow packing is underway with actual grooming starting as conditions allow.
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Multi-use trails: Expect soft conditions with the new snow; the best conditions are after packing and allowing the snow to set.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Good conditions in protected areas with some scouring in exposed areas; trails are user-packed.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Trails out of Green Rock are in very good condition with plenty of powder; trails are user-packed.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: Conditions are quite good in protected areas, but scoured on open and exposed slopes; avalanche danger is rated high.
Quick Numbers Wyoming downhill areas
Snowy Range Ski Area: 36-inch base; 5 lifts, 23 trails and 70% of terrain open.
Antelope Butte: Opens Dec. 16.
Grand Targhee: 37-inch base; 6 lifts, 92 trails and 82% of terrain open.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 58-inch base; 11 lifts, 96 trails and 73% of terrain open.
Sleeping Giant: 26-inch base; open Fridays through Sundays.
Snow King: 41-inch base; 5 lifts, 65 trails and 95% of terrain open.
White Pine: 11-inch base; no additional information available.
Colorado downhill areas
Arapahoe Basin: 29-inch base; 5 lifts, 18 trails and 12% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 25-inch base; 15 lifts, 82 trails and 44% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 29-inch base; 17 lifts, 86 trails and 55% of terrain open.
Eldora: 24-inch base; 9 lifts, 27 trails and 42% of terrain open.
Keystone: 27-inch base; 16 lifts, 32 trails and 25% of terrain open.
Loveland: 25-inch base; 6 lifts, 21 trails and 22% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 58-inch base; 13 lifts, 147 trails and 88% of terrain open.
Vail: 38-inch base; 16 lifts, 146 trails and 53% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 34-inch base; 20 lifts, 114 trails and 68% of terrain open.