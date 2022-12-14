Snow report

After a rather mild but breezy weekend, the forecast this week is a rather significant change. Snow is the key ingredient with that other four letter word: wind. The worst of the storm heads to the east now, but it leaves snow and difficult driving conditions in its wake. Winds should ease somewhat, but will continue to be a factor. While the snow moves out, very chilly temperatures remain. It will be very cold and feel even colder due to the wind on through the weekend. The snow should be excellent, but depths are hard to measure due to all the wind. Be sure to bundle up for any outdoor activities.

The Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area opened the “back side” of the area this past weekend. That opens up more terrain and, with the new snow today and tomorrow, conditions should be outstanding. Prepare for strong winds and nippy temperatures.


