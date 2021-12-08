At last, it’s feeling a lot more like winter. Sure, the recent balmy weather had its merits, but it certainly hampered the ability to get out and enjoy snow sports. Temperatures dropped drastically to start the week, and should stay more seasonable. A bout of snow is forecast for Thursday and Friday, especially hitting the high country, including the Snowy Range. Snow is also likely throughout southeast Wyoming, even on the plains. Cold temperatures arrive with the snow, making it really feel like winter. Saturday could be breezy, as well. Dig out the long johns, since it looks likely the snow and cold is here to stay. The weather tide turned.
The snow guns are going at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area. It opens for the season this Friday. Mother Nature is helping out, with snow in the forecast both Thursday and Friday. Bundle up, though, since the high for Friday is forecast to barely make it out of the teens.
Grand Targhee is up and running, but, with snow levels at 41% of average for this time of year, it has only 40% of the ski terrain open. Snow this week could help tremendously.
The same is true over Teton Pass at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. Snow levels were at 39% of average to start the week, with only 5% of the terrain open.
At nearby Snow King Mountain, the Dec. 4 opening day was postponed. According to the ski area website, it opens as soon as conditions permit. The hope is to open the Magic Carpet lift Dec. 11 and the Cougar lift soon thereafter.
In Colorado, snow is in the forecast, too. With the colder temperatures allowing acceleration in snow making, more skiable terrain should start opening up across the region.
The amount of skiable terrain was particularly dismal at Steamboat at the start of the week, with just 1% of terrain open. According to the forecast, nearly 20 inches of snow could blanket the slopes between now and the weekend. Winter Park is faring only slightly better with 9% of skiable terrain open at the start of the week. The forecast is for about 6 inches of new snow by the weekend.
In the Medicine Bow Mountains, snow depths continued mostly unchanged from last week, as of the start of the week. They bumped up Monday night, with overnight amounts ranging from about 2 to 8 inches. More snow arrives later in the week, as conditions continue to improve for snow sport activities. The extreme wind storm last Sunday toppled many trees, and could make trails tricky to maneuver until routes get cleared or snow deepens to cover them up.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, as of Monday, there has been a total of 32 inches of snow so far this season, according to Don Day Jr. at www.dayweather.com. This is the same as last week, and dropping behind the 42 inches reported by this time last year.
Reports of conditions “up top” are skimpy. The intense winds likely kept backcountry visitors away, as is the smart response. Snow is forecast up high starting tonight and continuing through Friday. Temperatures are forecast to be quite nippy, well below freezing and even below zero.
For snowmobilers, riding areas are open, but there must be a solid 12-inch depth to minimize environmental damage. Those depths should be met, but wind action likely scoured exposed slopes, while creating drifts near and in the trees.
The snow is minimal on the trails at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230 and on the Medicine Bow Rail Trail. Snow in the forecast will certainly help. Getting on the old rock skis might be possible by the weekend, but actual grooming and packing is a ways off.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the avalanche danger for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains is rated “low” below treeline, but “moderate” near and above treeline. Expect increasing avalanche danger with the new snow. The old snow is weak and won’t handle much load. Be aware that conditions are changing as snow arrives.
Skiing groomed trails on the Nordic ski trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area is still quite a ways off, but at least snow is on the way. Mountain bikers and hikers have been frequenting the trails, with only scarce patches of snow up until the start of the week. The wind storm Sunday took a big toll on the trails, with trees down in many areas. Clearing is in progress.
As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reports 18 inches at Brooklyn Lake, an 8-inch increase from last week, with 9 inches falling Monday night. The remaining recording sites failed to report snow changes from Monday to Tuesday, but snow increases similar to that reported at Brooklyn Lake are likely across the Medicine Bow Mountains. On Monday, the report showed 13 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, the same as last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 20 inches, a decrease of 1 inch from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 25 inches, a 1-inch decrease from last week. At North French Creek, on the western side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, the reported snow depth is 24 inches, a 2-inch increase from last week. The Crow Creek station on Pole Mountain shows 1 inch of snow, the same as last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Snow is limited to only a few patches, but snow is in the forecast finally; grooming is a good ways off.
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Multi-use trails: Riders are getting out on mountain bikes and on foot; snow and icy patches come and go on the trails.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Expect marginal conditions, but improving slightly by the weekend.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Conditions are only fair, but could improve with snow in the forecast.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: New snow is expected in the high country, with riding areas open as long as there is a solid 12 inches of snow on the ground.
Quick Numbers
Wyoming Downhill Areas:
Snowy Range Ski Area: Opens Dec. 10
Antelope Butte: TBA
Grand Targhee: 30-inch base; 3 lifts, 38 trails and 40% of terrain open.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 24-inch base; 3 lifts, 6 trails and 5% of terrain open.
Sleeping Giant: Opens Dec. 17
Snow King: Opens as conditions allow
White Pine: TBA
Colorado Downhill Areas:
Arapahoe Basin: 22-inch base; 4 lifts, 10 trails and 7% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 18-inch base; 8 lifts, 9 trails and 5% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 24-inch base; 8 lifts, 14 trails and 9% of terrain open.
Eldora: 18-inch base; 4 lifts, 9 trails and 14% of terrain open.
Keystone: 18-inch base; 7 lifts, 14 trails and 11% of terrain open.
Loveland: 18-inch base; 6 lifts, 13 trails and 12% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 9-inch base; 1 lift, 5 trails and 1% of terrain open.
Vail: 18-inch base; 5 lifts, 19 trails and 10% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 18-inch base; 6 lifts, 15 trails and 9% of terrain open.