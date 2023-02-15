The weather respite last weekend and to start this week was a welcome change. However, the lull in stormy weather and cold temperatures is brief. Winter comes roaring back today, with wind, snow, cold and poor driving conditions.
The first bout hits more to the north, and the second bout goes south. Southeast Wyoming dodges the heavy snow, but will see chilly temperatures and wind. Another slight lull arrives for the weekend, bringing clear skies for a couple days, with temperatures near normal for mid-February. Be ready for an even more active weather pattern arriving next week.
Skiers and riders at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area will see a few inches of new snow today, followed by cold temperatures, rising only slightly into the weekend. The next bout of new snow arrives late Sunday into early next week.
A quick-hitting storm dropped a few inches of powder at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort to start the week. The cold arrives with a break in the snowfall until Sunday into Monday. The same is true over Teton Pass at Grand Targhee, which had 11 inches yesterday, and the next real snowfall is expected next week.
The Steamboat area gets a little break in the eternal snowfall this season where there has been 332 inches of snow so far this season. This is 140% of average for this time of year. The snowfall returns starting early next week, with long-term forecasts looking quite snowy to the end of the month. The Winter Park area will get about 8 inches today before the skies clear until next week.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the avalanche danger for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains is rated “low” at all elevations. Generally safe conditions exist. Use caution above terrain traps, such as rocks, cliffs and trees where even a small avalanche can have bad consequences.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, there has been a total of 158 inches of snow so far this season, according to Don Day Jr. at DayWeather.com. This is an increase of 2 inches from last week and ahead of the 142 inches reported a year ago. According to Open Snow, the snowpack in the Snowy Range is 111% of average for this time of year. This is a five percentage point decrease over last week.
Backcountry skiers can expect excellent conditions on the trails heading out from the Green Rock Trailhead and on up the Upper Libby Creek Trail. These trails are user-packed, and likely have had enough traffic to provide a good base.
The lower trails at Corner Mountain, Little Laramie and going down the Barber Lake Trail are reported in good condition for cross-county skiers, as is Sand Lake Road.
For snowmobilers, conditions are excellent “up top” in the Snowy Range. Fresh powder will be scarce to end the week and start the weekend, but there should be plenty of sunshine for a few days before the next storm arrives late Sunday.
Snow conditions are excellent on the trails at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230. The trails are user-packed, but have seen enough use to create a decent packed base on most of them. Expect to break trail on the more distant trail loops.
Conditions are excellent on the Nordic ski trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. Activities this week include the UW Cowboy Chase collegiate races Saturday at 10 a.m. and the Laramie Loppet Half Marathon ski race Sunday starting at 10 a.m. Sunday is also the third session of the Wee Ski and Kid Ski programs. Expect crowded conditions around the Tie City Trailhead during the classes from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The multi-use trails are in excellent shape, with regular grooming to pack the trails for fat bikes, snowshoers and skiers. Those on fat bikes are reminded to use low air pressure to avoid rutting the track.
The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations report slight decreases in snow levels, likely due to continued compaction with the warm weather. There is 43 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 4-inch decrease from last week. There is 55 inches at Brooklyn Lake, a decrease of 2 inches from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 69 inches, a decrease of 3 inches from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reported 83 inches, a decrease of 13 inches from last week. The measuring station along Crow Creek on Pole Mountain shows 20 inches of snow, a decrease of 2 inches from last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Conditions are excellent. Coverage is very good, with daily grooming for skate and classic techniques.
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Multi-use trails: Excellent conditions, with regular grooming for all types of users.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Very good conditions that are user-packed, with less use on routes most distant from the trailhead.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Excellent conditions with plenty of snow on all trails out of Green Rock.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: Conditions are excellent, with plenty of sunshine to end the week and start the weekend. Avalanche conditions are rated low.
Quick Numbers
Wyoming downhill areas
Snowy Range Ski Area: 48-inch base; 5 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Antelope Butte: 46-inch base; 3 lifts, 27 trails and 90% of terrain open.
Grand Targhee: 100-inch base; 6 lifts, 86 trails and 77% of terrain open.
Hogadon: 40-inch base; 2 lifts, 28 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 83-inch base; 13 lifts, 130 trails and 99% of terrain open.
Meadowlark Ski Lodge: 30-inch base; 2 lifts, 14 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Sleeping Giant: 45-inch base; 3 lifts, 49 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Snow King: 58-inch base; 8 lifts, 41 trails and 87% of terrain open.
White Pine: 46-inch base; 2 lifts, 27 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Colorado downhill areas
Arapahoe Basin: 52-inch base; 9 lifts, 135 trails and 92% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 48-inch base; 35 lifts, 187 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 53-inch base; 23 lifts, 155 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Eldora: 30-inch base; 9 lifts, 62 trails and 95% of terrain open.
Keystone: 41-inch base; 20 lifts, 130 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Loveland: 47-inch base; 10 lifts, 88 trails and 94% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 103-inch base; 21 lifts, 171 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Vail: 70-inch base; 33 lifts, 275 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 61-inch base; 23 lifts, 164 trails and 98% of terrain open.