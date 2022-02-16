Snow and colder temperatures continue today with the snow pushing out by Thursday. The end of the week and into the weekend is forecast to be quiet and dry, with temperatures a little shy of normal Friday and then warming into the weekend. The new snow today is welcome at all the ski resorts in the region, since fresh powder has been in short supply this past week. The bulk of today’s snow tracks more to the south, hitting Colorado with more of a punch than Wyoming. Winds kick up Friday, but ease into the weekend. The next bout of snow and cold should arrive early next week.
Conditions at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area are very good, with a few inches of powder this past week. Today should bring another couple inches to the slopes with a total of 5 inches by the weekend. Activities this week include the Wyoming Winter Senior Games ski races Wednesday and Thursday with the action on the Sundance trail.
Grand Targhee, on the west side of Teton Pass, has not seen much snow recently, but that will change with 8 inches in the forecast by the weekend and then another 16 inches by the middle of next week. The area is at 78% of average for this time of year, so the new snow is needed.
Skiers on the east side of Teton Pass at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort will also see some snow with the next storm, although not as much. The forecast is for 4 inches by the weekend and another 9 inches by the middle of next week. The area is now at 78% of average snowpack for this point of the season, a drop of 5 percentage points since last week.
The potential for fresh snow looks great for ski areas across Colorado. Steamboat is forecast to get 4 inches of new snow by the weekend and another 12 inches by the middle of next week. Winter Park got 6 inches of snow over the past five days, but should get another 5 inches by the weekend and 9 more by the middle of next week.
In the Medicine Bow Mountains snow depths remained steady this past week. According to the Open Snow website, the Snowy Range is at 98% of average for this time of year, a 5 percentage point decrease from last week.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, as of yesterday there is a total of 140 inches of snow so far this season according to Don Day Jr. at www.dayweather.com. This is a 5-inch increase from last week. This is slightly better than the 131 inches reported by this time last year.
Conditions “up top” in the Snowy Range are very good with 5 inches expected before the weekend. Breezes pick up after today through Friday and then ease slightly into the weekend. The next bout of new snow arrives early next week.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the risk of avalanches decreased for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains. The warning rating is “low” at all elevations, with generally safe avalanche conditions. There remains unstable conditions in wind-sheltered areas facing northwest through northeast, especially below and near the treeline.
Conditions are good at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230 and nine miles west of Woods Landing. New snow is expected and will be welcome to soften some of the wind-swept areas near the dam. The trails are user-packed, with a fair level of traffic.
The trails off of Highway 130, including the lower elevation routes at Corner Mountain and Barber Lake, have good coverage and are well packed by users. If you are looking for solitude, these trails might not be the best choice Saturday. The Centennial Poker Run, bringing typically a few hundred participants, starts around 10 a.m. and runs through to dark, followed by live music in Centennial into the wee hours. A bonfire will be going at Barber Lake.
The higher elevation trails out of Green Rock are in excellent shape with plenty of snow and a user-packed base. The Green Rock trailhead parking lot is plowed for non-motorized users.
The snow is very good at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. A decent blanket of fresh, light snow welcomed skiers last Saturday, providing excellent conditions. Another 6 inches are expected today and tomorrow. The Nordic trails are groomed daily for both skate and classic techniques. The trails will be busy during the week with the Wyoming Winter Senior Games taking place out of the Tie City Trailhead on Wednesday through Friday. Then collegiate races take place Saturday, followed by the half marathon Laramie Loppet on Sunday. That is also the day for the final session of the Wee Ski and Kid Ski programs. Parking could be especially tight Sunday.
The Happy Jack multi-use trails are in great shape with grooming after every snowfall. These trails offer an excellent option for those heading out via snowbike or snowshoes. This trailhead will be busy Friday morning with both the fat bike and snowshoe races for the Wyoming Winter Senior Games. Those should be over by noon, though.
Snow depths remained steady across the Medicine Bow National Forest. As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reports 50 inches at Brooklyn Lake, a 1-inch decrease from last week. The report showed 47 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 1-inch increase from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 61 inches, an increase of 2 inches from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 71 inches, a 1-inch decrease from last week. At North French Creek, on the western side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, the reported snow depth is 12 inches, a 1-inch decrease from last week. The Crow Creek station on Pole Mountain shows 16 inches of snow, a 1-inch increase from last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Trails are groomed daily for skate and classic styles. Coverage is excellent.
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Multi-use trails: Conditions are excellent with a well-groomed base, trails are especially suited for snowshoeing and fat biking.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Good conditions with a packed surface, but icy in open and exposed sections. Trails are user-packed.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Conditions are excellent with very good coverage. Trails are user-packed with a good base.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: There’s plenty of snow, with a few inches expected today and into Thursday. Avalanche danger is low.
Quick Numbers
Wyoming downhill areas
Snowy Range Ski Area: 80-inch base; 5 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Antelope Butte: Open Friday-Monday. No snow report available.
Grand Targhee: 70-inch base; 5 lifts, 95 trails and 85% of terrain open.
Hogadon: 20-inch base; 2 lifts, 28 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 66-inch base; 13 lifts, 123 trails and 94% of terrain open.
Meadowlark Ski Lodge: Open Friday-Sunday. No snow report available.
Sleeping Giant: 35-inch base; 3 lifts, 49 runs and 100% of terrain open.
Snow King: 24-inch base; 4 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
White Pine: 10-inch base; 2 lifts, 26 trails and 96% of terrain open.
Colorado downhill areas
Arapahoe Basin: 53-inch base; 9 lifts, 136 trails and 94% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 46-inch base; 35 lifts, 181 trails and 97% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 46-inch base; 23 lifts, 150 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Eldora: 30-inch base; 10 lifts, 60 trails and 92% of terrain open.
Keystone: 38-inch base; 20 lifts, 129 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Loveland: 48-inch base; 10 lifts, 87 trails and 93% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 69-inch base; 16 lifts, 169 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Vail: 52-inch base; 26 lifts, 267 trails and 97% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 57-inch base; 19 lifts, 159 trails and 95% of terrain open.