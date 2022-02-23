Winter is in full force all week. Sub-zero wind chills continue until the start of the weekend. Today that Arctic cold comes with breezes, making for dangerous conditions for anyone unprepared heading into the outdoors. Snow is expected with the cold, especially in the high country. Lower elevations could see some snow, with just enough to create travel headaches. By Sunday, the colder air moves out and temperatures rise for a little break before the next storm outbreak. The warmer temperatures come with a price, though, with winds picking up.
Conditions at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area are very good, with about 8 inches of new snow late last week. That same amount is forecast for the next couple days, coupled with the extreme cold. Bundle up when getting out enjoying the fresh powder.
Grand Targhee, on the west side of Teton Pass, finally saw some snow last week with about nine welcome inches, and another 6 inches are forecast by the weekend. The area is at 74% of average for this time of year, a drop of 4 percentage points since last week.
Skiers on the east side of Teton Pass at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort also saw some much-needed powder with 17 inches last weekend. This cold blast won’t deliver much new snow, though, with only 3 inches expected by the weekend and 2 inches by the middle of next week.
The snow forecast also looks good for ski areas across Colorado, but the bitter cold is a factor there as well. Steamboat is forecast to get 11 inches of new snow by the weekend after seeing 11 inches since last weekend. Winter Park received 4 inches of snow over the past five days, but should get another 13 inches by the weekend.
In the Medicine Bow Mountains snow depths remained steady this past week. According to the Open Snow website, the Snowy Range is at 95% of average for this time of year, a 3 percentage point decrease from last week.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, as of yesterday there is a total of 146 inches of snow so far this season according to Don Day Jr. at www.dayweather.com. This is a 6-inch increase from last week. This lags behind the 161 inches reported by this time last year.
Conditions “up top” in the Snowy Range are very good with a few more inches expected by the weekend. Temperatures will be very nippy, not even getting above zero until Saturday when they get into the teens. Wind chills could be as low as minus 30 degrees.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the risk of avalanches has increased considerably for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains. The warning rating is “considerable” above and at treeline. It is rated “moderate” below treeline. Watch for recently wind-drifted snow facing in an easterly direction. Look for smooth rounded pillows of snow or fresh cornices. The safer areas are on low-angle and wind-sheltered slopes.
Conditions are good at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230 and nine miles west of Woods Landing. New snow is needed to cover the wind-scoured surfaces that occur in the more open areas. Conditions are better in protected areas. The trails are seeing quite a bit of traffic, both via cross-country skiers and snowshoers.
The trails off of Highway 130, including the lower elevation routes at Corner Mountain and Barber Lake, have good coverage and are well packed by users. These trails are also wind-scoured in sections where there is minimal tree protection.
The higher elevation trails out of Green Rock are in excellent shape with plenty of snow and a user-packed base. With more wind-protection, these routes offer much nicer conditions than the lower routes. The Green Rock trailhead parking lot is plowed for non-motorized users.
The snow is very good at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. Last weekend marked the end of the racing and ski instruction season. That means parking should ease, but likely will still be busy during weekend afternoons.
The multi-use trails saw considerable drifting as of last weekend, but have since been groomed and packed. The routes should be good by this weekend.
Snow depths remained steady across the Medicine Bow National Forest. As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reports 56 inches at Brooklyn Lake, a 6-inch increase from last week. The report showed 52 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 5-inch increase from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 65 inches, an increase of 4 inches from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 74 inches, a 3 inch increase from last week. At North French Creek, on the western side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, the reported snow depth is 69 inches, a 3-inch increase from last week. The Crow Creek station on Pole Mountain shows 17 inches of snow, an increase of 1 inch since last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Conditions are very good, and with excellent coverage. Trails are groomed daily for skate and classic styles.
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Multi-use trails: Conditions are very good with grooming following periods of snowfall. These routes are especially suited for snowshoeing and fat biking.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Good conditions with a packed surface, but wind-scoured and icy in open and exposed sections. Trails are user-packed.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Conditions are very good to excellent. These routes are user-packed and seeing a decent amount of ski traffic.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: Bundle up this week with the extremely low temperatures and wind chills. Avalanche danger is moderate to considerable.
Quick Numbers
Wyoming downhill areas
Snowy Range Ski Area: 80-inch base; 5 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Antelope Butte: Open Friday-Monday. No snow report available.
Grand Targhee: 78-inch base; 5 lifts, 95 trails and 85% of terrain open.
Hogadon: 20-inch base; 2 lifts, 24 trails and 86% of terrain open.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 71-inch base; 13 lifts, 125 trails and 95% of terrain open.
Meadowlark Ski Lodge: Open Friday-Sunday. No snow report available.
Sleeping Giant: 40-inch base; 3 lifts, 49 runs and 100% of terrain open.
Snow King: 23-inch base; 4 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
White Pine: 10-inch base; 2 lifts, 27 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Colorado downhill areas
Arapahoe Basin: 52-inch base; 9 lifts, 136 trails and 94% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 48-inch base; 35 lifts, 187 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 47-inch base; 23 lifts, 150 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Eldora: 30-inch base; 10 lifts, 59 trails and 95% of terrain open.
Keystone: 39-inch base; 20 lifts, 129 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Loveland: 46-inch base; 10 lifts, 87 trails and 93% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 72-inch base; 15 lifts, 169 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Vail: 55-inch base; 25 lifts, 266 trails and 97% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 56-inch base; 22 lifts, 161 trails and 96% of terrain open.