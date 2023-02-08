Snow report

This week offers a rollercoaster of temperatures. They go up and down through the week, but nothing too extreme. Breezes come and go, as well. Snow freshens the slopes for Thursday morning with some chilly temperatures, but then a lull comes in for the weekend. Enjoy the rather benign weather that closes out this week, since next week could get more active.

Skiers and riders at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area will see a few inches of new snow today and Thursday, followed by sunshine on through the weekend. The Wyoming Winter Senior Games holds races on Thursday and Friday afternoons.


