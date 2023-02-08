This week offers a rollercoaster of temperatures. They go up and down through the week, but nothing too extreme. Breezes come and go, as well. Snow freshens the slopes for Thursday morning with some chilly temperatures, but then a lull comes in for the weekend. Enjoy the rather benign weather that closes out this week, since next week could get more active.
Skiers and riders at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area will see a few inches of new snow today and Thursday, followed by sunshine on through the weekend. The Wyoming Winter Senior Games holds races on Thursday and Friday afternoons.
Snow fell at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort to start the week, with another bout expected today. Then, the skies clear, with minimal new snow through the weekend. The same is true over Teton Pass at Grand Targhee, with 9 inches expected today and then no snow in the forecast through the weekend.
Steamboat remains at or near the top of the charts in Colorado with a base depth of 107 inches. Sunshine reigns after a few inches of new snow Wednesday and Thursday. The area is at an impressive 147% of average for this time of year, with a total snowfall for the season of over 310 inches. A few inches of snow is in the forecast for Thursday at Winter Park, but then the skies clear on through the weekend.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the avalanche danger for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains is rated “moderate” above and near treeline and “low” below treeline. Newly drifted snow is the main hazard. These areas can be identified by their smooth, rounded appearance.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, there has been a total of 156 inches of snow so far this season, according to Don Day Jr. at DayWeather.com. This is an increase of 5 inches from last week and ahead of the 136 inches reported a year ago. According to Open Snow, the snowpack in the Snowy Range is 116% of average for this time of year. This is a four percentage point decrease from last week.
Backcountry skiers report excellent conditions on the trails heading out from the Green Rock Trailhead and on up the Upper Libby Creek Trail. These trails are user-packed, with enough traffic now to provide a decent packed route.
The lower trails at Corner Mountain, Little Laramie and going down the Barber Lake Trail are in good condition, although expect drifted areas that could be more of a slog.
For snowmobilers, conditions are excellent “up top” in the Snowy Range. After a few inches of new fluff Wednesday into Thursday, the skies clear on through the weekend.
Snow conditions are excellent on the trails at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230. The trails are user-packed, but get enough use to create a decent packed base.
Conditions are excellent on the Nordic ski trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. Activities this week include the Winter Senior Games on Thursday and Friday and then the second session of the Wee Ski and Kid Ski programs Sunday. Expect crowded conditions around the Tie City Trailhead during the classes from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The multi-use trails are machine-packed, with extensive efforts to pack down drifted areas on some routes. Events out of the Happy Jack Trailhead this week include a snowshoe race starting at 10 a.m. Friday for the Winter Senior Games and a fat bike race at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Snow levels at most of the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service measuring stations are a decrease from last week, but that is mostly due to compaction or wind action, rather than melting. There is 47 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, an 8 inch decrease from last week. There is 57 inches at Brooklyn Lake, a decrease of 10 inches from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 72 inches, a decrease of 5 inches from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reported 96 inches, a decrease of 17 inches from last week. The measuring station along Crow Creek on Pole Mountain shows 22 inches of snow, a decrease of 2 inches from last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Conditions are excellent. Coverage is very good, with daily grooming for skate and classic techniques.
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Multi-use trails: Excellent conditions, but scattered areas of drifting.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Very good conditions that are user-packed. Expect to break trail on routes farther from the parking lot.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Excellent conditions with plenty of snow on all trails out of Green Rock.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: Conditions are excellent, with a few inches expected mid-week and then sunshine on through the weekend.
Quick Numbers
Wyoming downhill areas
Snowy Range Ski Area: 48-inch base; 5 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Antelope Butte: 36-inch base; 3 lifts, 27 trails and 90% of terrain open.
Grand Targhee: 73-inch base; 6 lifts, 91 trails and 87% of terrain open.
Hogadon: 40-inch base; 2 lifts, 28 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 94-inch base; 13 lifts, 128 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Meadowlark Ski Lodge: 30-inch base; 2 lifts, 14 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Sleeping Giant: 55-inch base; 3 lifts, 49 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Snow King: 58-inch base; 8 lifts, 39 trails and 83% of terrain open.
White Pine: 48-inch base; 2 lifts, 27 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Colorado downhill areas
Arapahoe Basin: 52-inch base; 9 lifts, 135 trails and 92% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 49-inch base; 35 lifts, 187 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 54-inch base; 23 lifts, 151 trails and 93% of terrain open.
Eldora: 24-inch base; 9 lifts, 62 trails and 95% of terrain open.
Keystone: 42-inch base; 20 lifts, 130 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Loveland: 45-inch base; 10 lifts, 86 trails and 91% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 107-inch base; 21 lifts, 171 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Vail: 70-inch base; 33 lifts, 275 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 62-inch base; 23 lifts, 164 trails and 98% of terrain open.