After the Arctic blast last week, conditions are now much balmier. A respite is nice, where getting outside is more inviting. Winds kicked up the past couple days, heralding the warmer temperatures. A quick clipper storm comes through today into tomorrow bringing breezy conditions, but snow stays mostly in the high country. A second quick storm arrives just before the weekend, doing the same thing with snow showers remaining in the mountains. The second storm could bring a bit more punch, with at least a few inches of snow in the high country. Generally the upcoming weekend looks to be pleasant and mild for mid-February
Conditions at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area are quite good, but every flake of new powder is certainly welcome. Such flakes should grace the slopes today and again Friday. While no big dumps are expected, a few inches with each storm are welcome.
Grand Targhee, on the west side of Teton Pass, continues to get only light snow amounts. That continues for the next 10 days. The area is at 82% of average for this time of year.
Skiers on the east side of Teton Pass at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort haven’t fared much better, with only slight dustings of snow the past five days. That continues with only an inch or two over the next 10 days. The area is now at 83% of average snowpack for this point of the season, a drop of 5 percentage points since last week.
The potential for fresh snow increases to the south across Colorado. Steamboat saw 4 inches of snow the last five days, with 4 inches in the forecast for the next 10 days. Winter Park received 6 inches of snow over the past five days, but should get another 4 inches by the weekend. The next storm there is the middle of next week where 7 inches of snow are in the forecast.
In the Medicine Bow Mountains snow depths increased slightly this past week. According to the Open Snow website, the Snowy Range is at 103% of average for this time of year, a 7 percentage point decrease from last week.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, as of yesterday there is a total of 135 inches of snow so far this season according to Don Day Jr. at www.dayweather.com. This is a 1-inch increase from last week. This is well past the 105 inches reported by this time last year.
Conditions “up top” in the Snowy Range are very good and the weekend ahead could be ideal for getting out to enjoy the snow. Breezes kick up Friday, but are relatively calm for the weekend. The prospect for new snow is low by the weekend, but some light powder could blanket the area today and again on Friday.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the risk of avalanches increased over last week for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains. The warning rating is “moderate” at all elevations. Small avalanches can be triggered in recently wind-drifted snow. This drifted snow is on top of extremely weak layers, making the snow unstable. Use caution on slopes steeper than 35 degrees.
Conditions are good at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230 and nine miles west of Woods Landing. There was a lot of activity at the Boy Scout Camp, making the trails well-packed. In exposed areas, the coverage is good but the snow is scoured, making for slick conditions.
The trails off of Highway 130, including the lower elevation routes at Corner Mountain and Barber Lake, have good coverage and are well packed by users. Downed trees were recently cleared by volunteers to allow easier use of the Corner Mountain Trail.
The higher elevation trails out of Green Rock are in excellent shape with plenty of snow and a user-packed base. The Green Rock trailhead parking lot is plowed for non-motorized users.
The snow is very good at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. Recent snowfall includes about 3 inches last Sunday. The base continues to improve. The Nordic trails are groomed daily for both skate and classic techniques. This Sunday marks the third session of the Wee Ski and Kid Ski programs. Expect crowded conditions around the Tie City Trailhead from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Looking ahead, next week will be particularly busy with the Wyoming Winter Senior Games taking place out of the Tie City Trailhead on Wednesday through Friday and collegiate races Saturday. The week of racing ends Sunday with the half marathon Laramie Loppet.
The Happy Jack multi-use trails are in great shape with grooming after every snowfall. These trails offer an excellent option for those heading out via snowbike or snowshoes. This trailhead will be busy Feb. 18 with both the fat bike and snowshoe races that morning for the Wyoming Winter Senior Games.
Snow depths remained steady across the Medicine Bow National Forest. As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reports 51 inches at Brooklyn Lake, a 3-inch increase from last week. The report showed 46 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, the same as last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 59 inches, an increase of 1 inch from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 72 inches, a 3-inch decrease from last week. At North French Creek, on the western side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, the reported snow depth is 62 inches, a 2-inch increase from last week. The Crow Creek station on Pole Mountain shows 15 inches of snow, a 1-inch increase from last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Trails are groomed daily for skate and classic styles. Coverage is good with an improving base.
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Multi-use trails: Conditions are excellent with a well-groomed base, trails are especially suited for snowshoeing and fat biking.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Good conditions with a packed surface, but icy in open and exposed sections. Trails are user-packed.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Conditions are excellent with very good coverage. Trails are user-packed with a good base.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: There’s plenty of snow, with a few inches expected before the weekend. Avalanche danger is moderate.
Quick Numbers
Wyoming downhill areas
Snowy Range Ski Area: 80-inch base; 5 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Antelope Butte: Open Fridiay-Monday. No snow report available.
Grand Targhee: 72-inch base; 5 lifts, 95 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Hogadon: Open Wednesday-Sunday. No snow report available.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 68-inch base; 13 lifts, 126 trails and 96% of terrain open.
Meadowlark Ski Lodge: Open Friday-Sunday. No snow report available.
Sleeping Giant: Open Friday-Sunday. No snow report available.
Snow King: 23-inch base; 4 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
White Pine: 10-inch base; 2 lifts, 26 trails and 96% of terrain open.
Colorado downhill areas
Arapahoe Basin: 51-inch base; 9 lifts, 124 trails and 86% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 46-inch base; 35 lifts, 180 trails and 96% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 46-inch base; 23 lifts, 167 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Eldora: 30-inch base; 10 lifts, 55 trails and 85% of terrain open.
Keystone: 37-inch base; 20 lifts, 129 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Loveland: 45-inch base; 10 lifts, 85 trails and 90% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 74-inch base; 15 lifts, 169 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Vail: 52-inch base; 25 lifts, 266 trails and 97% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 56-inch base; 20 lifts, 161 trails and 96% of terrain open.