Snow report

The weather this week is a near repeat of last week with short bouts of snow, and calm periods in between. The difference is that more snow might make it over the Continental Divide this time. Those drenching storms hitting the west coast make their way eastward, but they don’t always reach southeast Wyoming. The first wave came through Tuesday and finishes today. Then there is a lull, the same as last week, going into the weekend. The next stormy pulse making it to southeast Wyoming arrives early next week.

New snow and warmer temperatures made the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area a popular place last weekend. Those conditions are expected to repeat again this weekend, with new snow today and then clearing skies. The next chance of snow is Sunday.


