Snow flies today, with the heavier snow expected more to the south and east, but southeast Wyoming will also get a decent hit. Such upslope conditions are typically good for getting snow on Pole Mountain and along the Front Range of Colorado. Nebraska will bear the brunt of this storm. When the storm moves out, the cold arrives. These colder temperatures persist likely at least to the end of the month, as the air flow comes down from the far north. This is more typical for this time of year, and it could bring more snow to the high country of northwest Wyoming and northern parts of the state.
Skiers and riders at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area should have some fresh powder today, and then a few inches Friday, Sunday and Monday. While temperatures will be nippier, the snow should be excellent.
The first two weeks of January were good to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, with consistent light to moderate snow, and even a few big dumps. The current storm track heads farther south, missing northwest Wyoming, aside from a dusting or two. The cold arrives, but fresh powder will be scarce for the next week or two. The same is true over Teton Pass at Grand Targhee, where 10 inches fell at the start of the week, but the next snowfall won’t arrive until Sunday.
Steamboat is within the current storm track, with powder blanketing the slopes today and possibly again Friday. Bundle up, since temperatures will be chilly, with highs only in the teens on through the weekend. The snowpack there is at 147% of average for the season. Winter Park will also get up to a foot of snow today, followed by nippy temperatures to end out the week.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the avalanche danger for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains is rated “considerable” at all elevations. Avalanches are possible in areas with more than 8 inches of fresh or wind-drifted snow. Watch for rounded pillows of snow below ridgelines and in gullies.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, there has been a total of 108 inches of snow so far this season, according to Don Day Jr. at DayWeather.com. This is an increase of 8 inches from last week, and slightly behind the 125 inches reported by this time last year. According to Open Snow, the snowpack in the Snowy Range is 109% of average for this time of year. This is a one percentage point increase over last week.
Backcountry skiers report excellent conditions from the Green Rock Trailhead and on up the Upper Libby Creek Trail. Skiers reported 4 to 6 inches of new snow last Sunday, with more in the forecast today, and then bouts coming and going through the weekend.
The lower trails at Corner Mountain, Little Laramie and going down the Barber Lake Trail are in good condition, although some wind action could scour the routes in exposed areas.
For snowmobilers, conditions are excellent “up top” in the Snowy Range. Winds ease as the temperature drops, with a few inches of new snow likely today, Friday and Sunday.
Snow conditions are excellent on the trails at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230. Skiers and snowshoers pack the trails with enough traffic to provide a good base. The exception is the Lodgepole Loop, where skiers can expect to break trail, since that route gets less traffic.
Conditions are very good on the Nordic ski trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area, with repeated bouts of new snow last week. Daily grooming is underway, with both a skate lane and classic tracks. The trails will be especially busy Saturday, with races for the Laramie Middle School starting at midday. Expect limited parking and quite a bit of activity in the area of Meadow and Campground loops.
The multi-use trails are user-packed and in good shape. Mechanical grooming via the snow dawg is on hold until repairs are completed. There’s enough traffic, though, to help pack the routes. That may change after the snow today, but time will tell how much falls.
The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations report 35 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, the same as last week. There is 48 inches at Brooklyn Lake, an increase of four inches from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 53 inches, an increase of six inches from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reported 66 inches last week, but has no report available this week. The measuring station along Crow Creek on Pole Mountain shows 15 inches of snow, an increase of two inches from last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Conditions are very good. Coverage is good, with daily grooming for skate and classic techniques.
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Multi-use trails: Very good, but soft conditions that are user-packed. Use very low tire air pressure when out on fat bikes.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Very good conditions. Routes are user-packed, with enough use to establish a packed base.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Trails out of Green Rock going up the mountain are in very good to excellent condition, although some wind action creates scoured segments.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: Conditions are very good, but avalanche danger is considerable. Use extreme caution on steep terrain.
Quick Numbers
Wyoming downhill areas
Snowy Range Ski Area: 40-inch base; 5 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Antelope Butte: 17-inch base; no additional information available.
Grand Targhee: 73-inch base; 6 lifts, 94 trails and 84% of terrain open.
Hogadon: 40-inch base; 2 lifts, 28 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 84-inch base; 13 lifts, 130 trails and 99% of terrain open.
Meadowlark Ski Lodge: 30-inch base; 2 lifts, 14 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Sleeping Giant: 49-inch base; 3 lifts, 49 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Snow King: 47-inch base; 7 lifts, 41 trails and 87% of terrain open.
White Pine: 48-inch base; 2 lifts, 27 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Colorado downhill areas
Arapahoe Basin: 48-inch base; 9 lifts, 104 trails and 71% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 41-inch base; 35 lifts, 175 trails and 94% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 51-inch base; 23 lifts, 143 trails and 92% of terrain open.
Eldora: 24-inch base; 10 lifts, 55 trails and 85% of terrain open.
Keystone: 37-inch base; 20 lifts, 127 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Loveland: 47-inch base; 9 lifts, 75 trails and 80% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 97-inch base; 21 lifts, 171 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Vail: 56-inch base; 32 lifts, 271 trails and 99% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 53-inch base; 24 lifts, 134 trails and 80% of terrain open.