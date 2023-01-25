Snow report

The snow continues to come and go this week, similar to last week. Temperatures turn colder by the weekend, which means it will feel like a Wyoming winter on into the start of February. The good news is there’s great snow pretty much everywhere and for all winter activities. No big dumps of snow are in the forecast, but those nearly daily dustings go a long way in keeping the slopes in great condition. Bundle up with temperatures dropping below zero, going into early February.

Skiers and riders at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area will likely enjoy some fresh powder most every day starting Friday. While depths won’t be that great, measuring just a couple inches each day, the added fluff will make for great skiing.


