Snow report

In typical early March fashion, the weather is a mixed bag. Temperatures go up and down, snow comes and goes, and winds pick up and ease. It’s a rollercoaster of activity with snow arriving today and then taking a break for a few days. Temperatures moderate, but remain on the cool side. Expect a little of this and a little of that, on into the weekend.

For those looking for snow activities there’s the annual Poker Run in Centennial on Saturday for snowshoers and cross-country skiers. Then the annual Chubby Chaser fat bike race will be at the Happy Jack Recreation Area also on Saturday.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus