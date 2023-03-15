After a couple days of warm weather with mostly blue skies, that changes Thursday. A storm arrives, bringing snow that could start as rain at the lower elevations. As temperatures drop later in the day, precipitation crosses over to snow. Temperatures will turn quite nippy overnight Friday, possibly even dropping to single digits. Daytime temperatures warm, but remain well below normal for this time of year. Drier conditions arrive for the weekend, but temperatures remain on the cool side.
Conditions at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area are excellent. It’s that time of year where spring conditions appear. That means crusty conditions in the morning, turning softer during the day. Coverage remains good thanks to the over 200 inches of snow that fell so far this season.
In northwest Wyoming, the snow keeps coming. Conditions remain excellent at both Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and Grand Targhee. Both areas get a dump today, and then a dry spell arrives until early next week. The snowpack in the area is at 111% of average for the season.
Snow continues to fall in the Steamboat area for a couple days, then clearing by the end of the week and most of the weekend. The ski area reports a snowpack at 125% of average for this time of year, with 372 inches of snow so far this season. The forecast is similar at Winter Park with snow, possibly heavy at times, mid-week. The snowpack there is lower, but still a healthy 102%.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the avalanche danger for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains is rated “moderate” above treeline and “low” near and below treeline. Avalanches are most likely triggered below ridgelines and cornices, in cross-loaded gully features and around terrain breaks where the wind has created drifts. Look for and avoid bulbous rounded pillows of snow.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, there has been a total of 206 inches of snow so far this season according to Don Day Jr. at DayWeather.com. This is an increase of six inches from last week and well ahead of the 156 inches reported a year ago. According to Open Snow, the snowpack in the Snowy Range is 117% of average for this time of year. This is a two percentage point decrease over last week.
Backcountry conditions are very good with plenty of snow. The forecast is for clear skies by the end of the week and much of the weekend. It is a great time to get out and enjoy all that snow. The trails heading out from the Green Rock Trailhead and on up the Upper Libby Creek Trail are user-packed, and should see enough traffic to create a decent base.
The lower trails at Corner Mountain, Little Laramie and going down the Barber Lake Trail remain in great shape for snowshoeing and skiing.
For snowmobilers heading “up top,” in the Snowy Range, expect plenty of snow, but fresh powder will be scarce until late Sunday. Expect some breezes, but not that bad through the weekend.
Snow conditions are excellent on the trails at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230. The trails are user-packed, and should have a good packed base by the weekend.
Conditions remain excellent on the Nordic ski trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. It’s that time of year when spring conditions appear, making for slick trails early in the day, and softening by late morning. Grooming continues daily for both skate and classic techniques.
The multi-use trails are in excellent shape. For those on fat bikes, get out early when the snow is firm and avoid the trails when they soften as temperatures rise.
The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reports 60 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 3-inch decrease from last week. There is 76 inches at Brooklyn Lake, a decrease of 5 inches from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains was 88 inches two weeks ago with no recent update. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reported 107 inches, a decrease of eight inches from last week. The measuring station along Crow Creek on Pole Mountain shows 23 inches of snow, the same as last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Conditions are excellent with some snow expected early Thursday and then a dry spell through the weekend.
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Multi-use trails: Conditions are excellent, but get out early while the snow surface is firm.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Excellent conditions on user-packed trails.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Excellent conditions with plenty of snow on all trails out of Green Rock.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: Conditions are excellent with new snow midweek followed by a dry spell until late on Sunday. Avalanche conditions are rated moderate to low.
Quick Numbers
Wyoming downhill areas
Snowy Range Ski Area: 63-inch base; 5 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Antelope Butte: 52-inch base; 3 lifts, 26 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Grand Targhee: 92-inch base; 6 lifts, 86 trails and 77% of terrain open.
Hogadon: 44-inch base; 2 lifts, 28 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 119-inch base; 13 lifts, 124 trails and 95% of terrain open.
Meadowlark Ski Lodge: 49-inch base; 2 lifts, 14 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Sleeping Giant: 55-inch base; 3 lifts, 49 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Snow King: 67-inch base; 8 lifts, 41 trails and 87% of terrain open.
White Pine: 29-inch base; 2 lifts, 27 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Colorado downhill areas
Arapahoe Basin: 42-inch base; 9 lifts, 142 trails and 97% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 59-inch base; 35 lifts, 187 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 73-inch base; 23 lifts, 155 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Eldora: 30-inch base; 9 lifts, 64 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Keystone: 53-inch base; 20 lifts, 130 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Loveland: 63-inch base; 10 lifts, 94 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 108-inch base; 21 lifts, 171 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Vail: 70-inch base; 33 lifts, 275 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 75-inch base; 23 lifts, 163 trails and 97% of terrain open.