Snow report

After a couple days of warm weather with mostly blue skies, that changes Thursday. A storm arrives, bringing snow that could start as rain at the lower elevations. As temperatures drop later in the day, precipitation crosses over to snow. Temperatures will turn quite nippy overnight Friday, possibly even dropping to single digits. Daytime temperatures warm, but remain well below normal for this time of year. Drier conditions arrive for the weekend, but temperatures remain on the cool side.

Conditions at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area are excellent. It’s that time of year where spring conditions appear. That means crusty conditions in the morning, turning softer during the day. Coverage remains good thanks to the over 200 inches of snow that fell so far this season.


Tags

