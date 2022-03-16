Spring officially arrives Sunday, and that means the weather rollercoaster continues. Such is the season in these parts where it’s best to expect winter and spring intermixed, and changing quickly from one day to the next. One of those little ripples arrives with some rain and snow starting later today. The bulk of the moisture is expected to the south, especially in the high country where more significant snow is likely. By Friday, a warming trend arrives with little chance for precipitation. Mild conditions continue through the weekend with the next round of weather activity expected early next week.
Only a few inches of snow arrived the past five days at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area. About 2 inches will fall tonight into Thursday, followed by plenty of sunshine through the weekend. The next snowfall arrives Monday and Tuesday of next week. That storm could bring about 9 inches of snow to the ski area.
Grand Targhee, on the west side of Teton Pass, saw about 5 inches of snow the past few days. Another 10 inches will fall between now and the weekend and that same amount comes early next week. The area is at 71% of average for this time of year, an increase of 1% since last week.
Skiers on the east side of Teton Pass at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort will also see some fresh snow over the next 10 days, with a total of 10 inches spread out with about 1 to 2 inches daily.
The blast of snow later today into tomorrow will slide to the south, bringing some decent snow amounts to central Colorado. Steamboat got 15 inches of snow since the last weekend, but should see mostly sunshine through the weekend. Winter Park got 10 inches of snow over the past five days with another 7 inches before Friday. The ski area will see around 10 inches of snow early next week.
In the Medicine Bow Mountains snow depths increased this past week. According to the Open Snow website, the Snowy Range is at 92% of average for this time of year, a 3% increase from last week.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, as of yesterday there is a total of 172 inches of snow so far this season according to Don Day Jr. at www.dayweather.com. This is a 14-inch increase from last week. While a significant increase in a week, this lags behind the 190 inches reported by this time last year.
Conditions “up top” in the Snowy Range should be outstanding this weekend. New snow is in the forecast for Thursday then the skies clear and the sun shines through for a couple days. Winds won’t even be all that bad. The next bout of snow arrives late Sunday.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the risk of avalanches persists but decreased for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains. The warning rating is “moderate” at all elevations. The greatest risk is on northerly through east-facing slopes. Recent snow created a thick slab in these areas. That slab sits atop a collapsible weak layer buried two to three feet deep. Signs of unstable snow are slowly diminishing, but continue on the lookout for shooting cracks or audible collapsing of the snow.
Conditions are good at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230 and nine miles west of Woods Landing. Areas exposed to the wind are scoured and hard-packed, but otherwise conditions are much better in the trees. These trails are user-packed.
The trails off of Highway 130, including the lower elevation routes at Corner Mountain and Barber Lake, have good coverage. Expect crusty conditions to start the day, but softening as the day progresses.
The higher elevation trails out of Green Rock are in excellent shape with plenty of snow and a user-packed base. Sunshine and mostly mild temperatures are forecast through the weekend.
The snow is good at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. Expect spring conditions with slick and crusty hard-pack snow to start the day. By mid-morning conditions soften and even turn slushy. The next decent snowfall arrives early next week.
There’s been little grooming on the multi-use trails where the spring-like conditions create both icy and slushy sections. There’s been a good amount of use, so the trails are packed but turn soft in the middle of the day. Snowbikers should get on the trail early for the best conditions.
Snow depths increased slightly this past week across the Medicine Bow National Forest. As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reports 60 inches at Brooklyn Lake, a 3-inch increase from last week. The report showed 55 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 2-inch increase from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 71 inches, an increase of 3 inches from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 84 inches, an 8-inch increase from last week. At North French Creek, on the western side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, the reported snow depth is 73 inches, a 3-inch increase from last week. The Crow Creek station on Pole Mountain shows 22 inches of snow, the same as last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Conditions are good, with spring conditions. Expect hard-pan to start the day and turning slushy as temperatures rise by mid-day.
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Multi-use trails: Conditions are good for snowbiking and snowshoeing but best early in the day.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Good conditions with some wind-scoured hard-pack in exposed areas, there’s better snow coverage in the trees. These trails are user-packed.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Conditions are very good to excellent. Expect plenty of sunshine through the weekend. These routes are user-packed.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: New snow is expected today, followed by a break with mild temperatures and clear skies through the weekend. Avalanche danger is moderate.
Quick Numbers
Wyoming downhill areas
Snowy Range Ski Area: 80-inch base; 5 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Antelope Butte: Open Friday-Monday. No snow report available.
Grand Targhee: 85-inch base; 5 lifts, 95 trails and 85% of terrain open.
Hogadon: Open Wednesday-Sunday. No snow report available.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 80-inch base; 13 lifts, 120 trails and 92% of terrain open.
Meadowlark Ski Lodge: Open Friday-Sunday. No snow report available.
Sleeping Giant: Closed for the season.
Snow King: 32-inch base; 6 lifts, 38 trails and 100% of terrain open.
White Pine: 15-inch base; 2 lifts, 27 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Colorado downhill areas
Arapahoe Basin: 61-inch base; 9 lifts, 133 trails and 92% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 62-inch base; 35 lifts, 187 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 59-inch base; 23 lifts, 150 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Eldora: 30-inch base; 10 lifts, 59 trails and 91% of terrain open.
Keystone: 48-inch base; 20 lifts, 130 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Loveland: 55-inch base; 10 lifts, 88 trails and 94% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 96-inch base; 16 lifts, 169 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Vail: 68-inch base; 26 lifts, 267 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 66-inch base; 20 lifts, 162 trails and 96% of terrain open.