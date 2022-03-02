Breezy conditions continue through Thursday with warm temperatures, considering it’s still winter. Enjoy the warmth while it lasts. The next bout of cold and snow arrives Friday into Saturday, and it could stick around with unsettled weather continuing well into next week. Temperatures return to the nippy category by Sunday. On the plus side, as temperatures drop, so does the potential for wind. With the wind comes warmth, while cold temperatures tend to have low winds. The area that could reap quite a bit of snow this weekend is the Pole Mountain area, while winds could also be a factor with blowing and drifting snow.
Conditions at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area are good, but new snow is welcome to soften some of the hard-packed areas. Snow arrives Sunday, with about 10 inches expected starting then and going through the middle of next week. Bundle up, since temperatures drop with the arrival of new snow.
Grand Targhee, on the west side of Teton Pass, will get a nice dump of snow starting this weekend, with 12 inches expected by the middle of next week. The area is at 73% of average for this time of year, a drop of 1 percentage point since last week.
Skiers on the east side of Teton Pass at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort will also see some fresh powder starting Saturday. By the middle of next week, about 9 inches of new snow could blanket the slopes.
The lack of snow the next few days, and then returning in earnest through the weekend, is also the forecast across Colorado. Steamboat is forecast to get 11 inches of new snow through the middle of next week. Winter Park got 10 inches of snow over the past five days, and should see another 13 inches by the middle of next week.
In the Medicine Bow Mountains snow depths remained steady this past week. According to the Open Snow website, the Snowy Range is at 93% of average for this time of year, a 2 percentage point decrease from last week.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, as of Tuesday there is a total of 150 inches of snow so far this season according to Don Day Jr. at www.dayweather.com. This is a 4-inch increase from last week. This lags well behind the 178 inches reported by this time last year.
Conditions “up top” in the Snowy Range are good with powder in the forecast starting Sunday and continuing at least to Wednesday of next week. The snow comes with chilly temperatures that won’t even climb into double digits from Saturday through next Thursday.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the risk of avalanches persists for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains. The warning rating is “moderate” at all elevations. The avalanches break deeper on northerly and easterly-facing slopes where winds recently created deeper snowdrifts. Avoid travel on slopes steeper than about 30 degrees.
Conditions are good at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230 and nine miles west of Woods Landing. New snow is needed to cover the wind-scoured surfaces in the more open areas, and that should arrive by the weekend. The trails are seeing enough traffic, both via cross-country skiers and snowshoers, to provide a good packed base.
The trails off of Highway 130, including the lower elevation routes at Corner Mountain and Barber Lake, have good coverage and are well packed by users. These trails are also wind-scoured in sections where there is minimal tree protection.
The higher elevation trails out of Green Rock are in excellent shape with plenty of snow and a user-packed base. Expect new snow and nippy temperatures starting this weekend.
The snow is very good at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. The snow forecast shows another 7 inches between the weekend and the middle of next week. The added coverage is certainly welcome as thin areas are beginning to appear.
The multi-use trails are in very good condition, but the snow in the forecast starting Saturday could make the going slower with the added fluff. The Chubby Chaser fat bike race takes place out of the Happy Jack Trailhead on Saturday. The race starts at 8 a.m. with the long course covering 12 to 15 miles, and the shorter Jelly Roll course, going for 5 to 8 miles. Distances depend on conditions, which will likely be pretty tough if the new snow materializes.
Snow depths decreased slightly this past week across the Medicine Bow National Forest. As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reports 53 inches at Brooklyn Lake, a 3-inch decrease from last week. The report showed 49 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 3-inch decrease from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 63 inches, a decrease of 2 inches from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 67 inches, a 7 inch decrease from last week. At North French Creek, on the western side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, the reported snow depth is 65 inches, a 4-inch decrease from last week. The Crow Creek station on Pole Mountain shows 18 inches of snow, an increase of 1 inch since last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Conditions are very good, with good coverage. Trails are groomed daily for skate and classic styles.
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Multi-use trails: Conditions are very good with grooming following periods of snowfall. These routes are especially suited for snowshoeing and fat biking.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Good conditions with a packed surface, but wind-scoured and icy in open and exposed sections. Trails are user-packed.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Conditions are very good to excellent. These routes are user-packed and seeing a decent amount of ski and snowshoe traffic.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: New snow is expected by the weekend with very cold temperatures. Avalanche danger is moderate.
Quick Numbers
Wyoming downhill areas
Snowy Range Ski Area: 80-inch base; 5 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Antelope Butte: Open Friday-Monday. No snow report available.
Grand Targhee: 78-inch base; 5 lifts, 95 trails and 85% of terrain open.
Hogadon: 20-inch base; 2 lifts, 24 trails and 86% of terrain open.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 71-inch base; 13 lifts, 119 trails and 91% of terrain open.
Meadowlark Ski Lodge: 36-inch base; 2 lifts, 14 runs and 100% of terrain open.
Sleeping Giant: 40-inch base; 3 lifts, 49 runs and 100% of terrain open.
Snow King: 29-inch base; 4 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
White Pine: 10-inch base; 2 lifts, 26 trails and 96% of terrain open.
Colorado downhill areas
Arapahoe Basin: 56-inch base; 9 lifts, 137 trails and 94% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 50-inch base; 35 lifts, 187 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 52-inch base; 23 lifts, 152 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Eldora: 30-inch base; 10 lifts, 59 trails and 91% of terrain open.
Keystone: 42-inch base; 20 lifts, 130 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Loveland: 52-inch base; 10 lifts, 89 trails and 95% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 76-inch base; 16 lifts, 169 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Vail: 60-inch base; 26 lifts, 267 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 62-inch base; 18 lifts, 168 trails and 100% of terrain open.