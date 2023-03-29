Snow report

The unsettled weather pattern continues, with snow arriving Thursday into Friday. The temperature could tick up, making it more of a wintery mix at the lower elevation. Winds pick up Friday with blustery periods through the weekend. It’s that time of year when snow activities are on the wane, but Mother Nature keeps delivering more of the white stuff.

Conditions at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area remain good, with enough fresh snow to soften the hardpack that is typical this time of year. Expect more snow Friday and then a lull through the weekend. The next significant snowfall is likely next Tuesday.


