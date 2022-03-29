This week brings a few pulses of snow and rain, but nothing all that dramatic. The bulk of the snow remains in the high country, with precipitation falling in the form of rain out on the plains. A cold and wet wave comes through late Thursday into Friday, and then repeats starting late Sunday. These waves won’t bring big dumps of snow, but they certainly help the snowpack. At this point, every little bit helps. Temperatures will be quite cooler this week compared to last weekend, but nothing Arctic; just typical spring temperatures. Breezes pick up today but ease Thursday. Saturday looks to be a nice spring day, although not as balmy as a week ago. The next stormy pulse arrives late Sunday.
There’s been nothing but sunshine at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area, but that changed Tuesday, and the snow flies again today with a total of 4 inches with this first pulse of precipitation. That is welcome to give a little cushion to the slopes. Get out the skis and boards for another couple weeks, with the ski area closing April 10.
Grand Targhee, on the west side of Teton Pass, will also see some new snow the next few days, with 5 inches through Friday, then a good blast early next week with 16 inches in the forecast. The area is at 71% of average for this time of year, a decrease of two percentage points since last week.
Skiers on the east side of Teton Pass at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort will also see some fresh snow today with a couple inches in the forecast. Next week is the bigger dump with 11 inches in the forecast. The runs are open there until April 10, so the end of the ski season is fast approaching.
Ski areas in Colorado also saw plenty of sunshine this past week, and likely welcome the snow arriving today. Steamboat should see a whopping 11 inches of snow by Friday, followed by sunshine for the weekend. Winter Park will also get a decent dump today with 9 inches in the forecast today, followed by a few inches Friday.
In the Medicine Bow Mountains snow depths decreased this past week, thanks to all those warm temperatures and blue skies. According to the Open Snow website, the Snowy Range is at 84% of average for this time of year, a seven percentage point decrease from last week.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, as of Tuesday there is a total of 177 inches of snow so far this season according to Don Day Jr. at www.dayweather.com. This is a 2-inch increase from last week, but lags behind the 190 inches reported by this time last year.
Conditions “up top” in the Snowy Range should be outstanding with new snow Tuesday and ending today. The next pulse arrives Thursday night and into Friday morning. Then the sun comes out for the weekend with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the risk of avalanches persists for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains. The warning rating is “moderate” at all elevations. The most dangerous conditions are on steep northwest through north to northeast slopes where a weak layer persists 2 to 3 feet deep. Wet snow avalanches can occur, increasing as the day goes on when temperatures rise. Get into and out of the mountains early in the day to avoid the dangerous conditions.
Expect spring conditions at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230 and nine miles west of Woods Landing. That means crusty snow to start the day, turning soft and then slushy as temperatures rise. The trick is to get on the trails about mid-morning as the snow softens but before it turns to slush. Coverage is still good on these user-packed trails.
Reports are skimpy for the trails off Highway 130, including the lower elevation routes at Corner Mountain and Barber Lake. Expect crusty conditions to start the day, but softening as the day progresses. Likely bare patches, especially in exposed areas, are appearing.
The higher elevation trails out of Green Rock are in excellent shape with plenty of snow and a user-packed base. Expect new snow today and Friday, with sunshine for the weekend.
The snow is holding at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. The warm weather last week resulted in some narrowing of the snow path as bare patches opened up in exposed areas. A couple inches should fall today, making for some nice spring conditions on into the weekend.
The multi-use trails are best early in the day, before the snow turns too soft and snowbike tires and snowshoes sink into the surface.
Snow depths continued their drop this past week across the Medicine Bow National Forest. As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reports 51 inches at Brooklyn Lake, a 6-inch decrease from last week. The report showed 45 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 7-inch decrease from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 68 inches, a 3-inch decrease from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 75 inches, a 7-inch decrease from last week. At North French Creek, on the western side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, the reported snow depth is 62 inches, a 7-inch decrease from last week. The Crow Creek station on Pole Mountain shows 16 inches of snow, a 5-inch decrease from last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Conditions are good, with good coverage. Expect crusty conditions to start the day and turning slushy as temperatures rise by mid-day.
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Multi-use trails: Conditions are generally good early in the day for snowbiking and snowshoeing.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Good conditions with hard-pack in exposed areas early in the day. Get out early for the best conditions on these user-packed trails.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Conditions are very good. Expect new snow before the weekend. These routes are user-packed.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: New snow arrives today and again Friday, with sunshine for the weekend. Avalanche danger is moderate.
Quick Numbers
Wyoming downhill areas
Snowy Range Ski Area: 72-inch base; 5 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Antelope Butte: Open Friday-Monday. No snow report available.
Grand Targhee: 83-inch base; 5 lifts, 95 trails and 85% of terrain open.
Hogadon: Open Wednesday-Sunday. No snow report available.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 72-inch base; 13 lifts, 102 trails and 78% of terrain open.
Meadowlark Ski Lodge: Open Friday-Sunday. Last day April 3.
Sleeping Giant: Closed for the season.
Snow King: Closed for the season.
White Pine: Closed for the season.
Colorado downhill areas
Arapahoe Basin: 58-inch base; 9 lifts, 109 trails and 75% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 57-inch base; 34 lifts, 187 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 58-inch base; 23 lifts, 150 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Eldora: 30-inch base; 10 lifts, 64 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Keystone: 47-inch base; 19 lifts, 117 trails and 90% of terrain open.
Loveland: 53-inch base; 10 lifts, 91 trails and 97% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 83-inch base; 14 lifts, 169 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Vail: 55-inch base; 26 lifts, 267 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 67-inch base; 19 lifts, 165 trails and 98% of terrain open.