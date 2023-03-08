Snow report

Early March is feeling somewhat like February. Snow, wind and cold are in the forecast the next couple days. Then the wind arrives as skies clear. The typical March thaw just might make a brief appearance early next week. A couple days of warmer weather will be welcome, no doubt, but still with plenty of snowpack in the high country for all types of winter sport activities.

Conditions at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area are excellent. While there’s no big dump in the forecast for this week, expect an inch or two each day from Thursday through Saturday.


