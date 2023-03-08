Early March is feeling somewhat like February. Snow, wind and cold are in the forecast the next couple days. Then the wind arrives as skies clear. The typical March thaw just might make a brief appearance early next week. A couple days of warmer weather will be welcome, no doubt, but still with plenty of snowpack in the high country for all types of winter sport activities.
Conditions at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area are excellent. While there’s no big dump in the forecast for this week, expect an inch or two each day from Thursday through Saturday.
In northwest Wyoming, as of the start of the week, it snowed every day in March. The snow continues to pile up at both Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and Grand Targhee. That snow streak continues with a stronger storm likely to impact the area Friday and Saturday. Temperatures inch upward, with the snow gradually becoming heavier, with more moisture content and less fluff.
Snow continues to fall in the Steamboat area, but there is a chance that by late next week, the precipitation at the base area could turn quite wet and even arrive in the form of rain. Until then, the snow flies from Thursday through Sunday this week, with the next break arriving early next week. The ski area reports a snow depth at 125% of average for this time of year, and 362 inches of snow so far this season. Continued snow flurries are also the name of the game for the Winter Park area, with snow depths there at 101% of average for the season.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the avalanche danger for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains is rated “moderate” at all elevations. Slopes below ridgetop that receive wind-drifted snow are the most dangerous. Also, keep an eye out for slabs of drifted snow.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, there has been a total of 200 inches of snow so far this season, according to Don Day Jr. at DayWeather.com. This is an increase of 20 inches from last week, and well ahead of the 156 inches reported a year ago. According to Open Snow, the snowpack in the Snowy Range is 119% of average for this time of year. This is a six percentage point increase over last week.
Backcountry conditions are outstanding for those looking for lots of snow. While there won’t be any big dumps of fresh powder this week, nearly daily dustings will keep the trails in great condition heading out from the Green Rock Trailhead and on up the Upper Libby Creek Trail. These trails are user-packed, but expect to break trail with the continued bouts of new snow.
The lower trails at Corner Mountain, Little Laramie and going down the Barber Lake Trail should also be in great shape for snowshoeing and skiing.
For snowmobilers heading “up top” in the Snowy Range, expect plenty of snow, with a few inches each day from Thursday through Saturday.
Snow conditions are excellent on the trails at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230. The trails are user-packed, but expect to break trail when trekking farther from the trailhead.
Conditions remain excellent on the Nordic ski trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. All ski lessons and ski races are over for the season, but the trails are still plenty popular, especially on weekends. Expect a hint of spring conditions, with some morning crust and softening snow surfaces by afternoon. Grooming continues daily for both skate and classic techniques.
The multi-use trails are in excellent shape. Expect soft conditions after any snowfall. It’s best to get on the trails early in the day before they soften as the day warms.
The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reports 64 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 9-inch increase from last week. There are 81 inches at Brooklyn Lake, an increase of nine inches from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains was 88 inches last week, with no update for this week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reported 115 inches, an increase of 19 inches from last week. The measuring station along Crow Creek on Pole Mountain shows 23 inches of snow, an increase of 1 inch from last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Conditions are excellent, with some snow Thursday and then blue skies prevail to the end of the week and into the weekend.
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Multi-use trails: Excellent conditions, although trails can get icy on the lower-elevation routes. Get out early in the morning for the best conditions.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Excellent conditions on user-packed trails.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Excellent conditions, with plenty of snow on all trails out of Green Rock.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: Conditions are excellent, with short bouts of new snow daily from Thursday through Saturday. Avalanche conditions are rated moderate.
Quick Numbers
Wyoming downhill areas
Snowy Range Ski Area: 62-inch base; 5 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Antelope Butte: 33-inch base; 3 lifts, 26 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Grand Targhee: 90-inch base; 6 lifts, 86 trails and 77% of terrain open.
Hogadon: 32-inch base; 2 lifts, 28 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 117-inch base; 13 lifts, 126 trails and 96% of terrain open.
Meadowlark Ski Lodge: 49-inch base; 2 lifts, 14 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Sleeping Giant: 57-inch base; 3 lifts, 49 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Snow King: 65-inch base; 8 lifts, 41 trails and 87% of terrain open.
White Pine: 30-inch base; 2 lifts, 27 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Colorado downhill areas
Arapahoe Basin: 57-inch base; 7 lifts, 140 trails and 95% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 53-inch base; 35 lifts, 187 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 58-inch base; 23 lifts, 155 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Eldora: 30-inch base; 9 lifts, 64 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Keystone: 45-inch base; 20 lifts, 130 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Loveland: 53-inch base; 10 lifts, 94 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 110-inch base; 21 lifts, 171 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Vail: 70-inch base; 33 lifts, 275 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 65-inch base; 23 lifts, 164 trails and 98% of terrain open.