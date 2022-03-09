Cold and snow are the order of the day, and it continues through Thursday. It’s hard to nail down just how much snow falls and where it lands. Lighter amounts, in the 3- to 6-inch range, are likely throughout most of Wyoming. Pockets of much deeper dumps will also occur, but it’s difficult to predict where those might happen. A significant dump is possible in the Sierra Madre Mountains, where a foot or more of snow might fall. The snow comes with temperatures feeling more like January instead of March. Temperatures warm by Saturday, but that means the wind kicks up. Blowing snow could be significant in the wind-prone areas of Interstate 80. In summary, it is winter again, even though the calendar indicates spring arrives in about 10 days. Wind could become a significant factor through the weekend, with more snow in the mountains on Sunday.
Snow arrived this past weekend at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area, but the biggest snow event takes place today, with 9 inches of powder in the forecast. After that, the snow spigots shut off so skiers and snowboarders can get on the slopes and enjoy the new coverage.
Grand Targhee, on the west side of Teton Pass, hasn’t seen a lot of snow recently, but that changes starting today. A total of 34 inches is forecast by the middle of next week. It might be time to break out the snorkels. The area is at 70% of average for this time of year, a drop of 3 percentage points since last week, but that could turn around with this next big storm.
Skiers on the east side of Teton Pass at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort will also see a good dump of snow, with 25 inches in the forecast between today and the middle of next week.
The blast of snow is also in the forecast starting today across Colorado. Steamboat is forecast to get 15 inches of new snow through the middle of next week, added to the 15 inches they received this past weekend. Winter Park received 7 inches of snow over the past five days, and should see another 14 inches by the middle of next week.
In the Medicine Bow Mountains, snow depths increased this past week, but failed to keep up with levels that typically arrive by this time in an average year. According to the Open Snow website, the Snowy Range is at 89% of average for this time of year, a 4 percentage point decrease from last week.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, as of Tuesday there was a total of 158 inches of snow so far this season, according to Don Day Jr. at www.dayweather.com. This is an 8-inch increase from last week. This lags behind the 178 inches reported by this time last year.
Conditions “up top” in the Snowy Range should be outstanding by the weekend, with new snow today and into Thursday. Winds really kick up starting Friday and through the weekend, so whiteout conditions are certainly possible. The warming trend into the weekend isn’t all that warm, with temperatures just getting into the teens and 20s at the highest elevations.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the risk of avalanches persists for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains. The warning rating is “considerable” at all elevations. Dangerous avalanche conditions exist, especially on northerly facing slopes where a thick slab of freshly fallen snow rests on weak, collapsible snow buried several feet deep.
Conditions are good at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230 and nine miles west of Woods Landing. Expect fresh snow before the weekend. It might take a few days for users to pack it down.
The trails off of Highway 130, including the lower-elevation routes at Corner Mountain and Barber Lake, have good coverage, and likely will take a few days before routes are packed by users.
The higher-elevation trails out of Green Rock are in excellent shape, with plenty of snow and a user-packed base. Winds pick up by the weekend, but the trails should be excellent, since they are mostly in the trees where wind action is less of an issue.
The snow is very good at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. About 8 inches of light snow blanketed the trails this past weekend. The trails could get another 6 inches with the storm today and tomorrow, making for excellent conditions going into the weekend.
The multi-use trails are in very good condition, but they are soft with all the new snow. That makes them more difficult for those on snowbikes, but excellent for those traveling via snowshoes.
Snow depths decreased slightly this past week across the Medicine Bow National Forest. As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reports 57 inches at Brooklyn Lake, a 4-inch increase from last week. The report showed 53 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 4-inch increase from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 68 inches, an increase of 5 inches from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 76 inches, a 9 inch increase from last week. At North French Creek, on the western side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, the reported snow depth is 70 inches, a 5-inch increase from last week. The Crow Creek station on Pole Mountain shows 22 inches of snow, an increase of 3 inches since last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Conditions are very good, with new snow expected today and tomorrow. Trails are groomed daily for skate and classic styles.
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Multi-use trails: Conditions are very good for snowshoeing, but likely pretty soft for those on snowbikes.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Good conditions with snow expected today and tomorrow. Trails are user-packed and could be soft for a few days.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Conditions are very good to excellent. Expect plenty of powder before the weekend; these routes are user-packed.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: New snow is expected today, with cold temperatures that warm slightly by the weekend as the wind kicks up. Avalanche danger is considerable.
Quick Numbers
Wyoming downhill areas
Snowy Range Ski Area: 80-inch base; 5 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Antelope Butte: Open Friday-Monday. No snow report available.
Grand Targhee: 75-inch base; 5 lifts, 95 trails and 85% of terrain open.
Hogadon: 20-inch base; 2 lifts, 24 trails and 86% of terrain open.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 70-inch base; 13 lifts, 104 trails and 79% of terrain open.
Meadowlark Ski Lodge: 36-inch base; 2 lifts, 14 runs and 100% of terrain open.
Sleeping Giant: 40-inch base; 3 lifts, 49 runs and 100% of terrain open.
Snow King: 26-inch base; 6 lifts, 35 trails and 92% of terrain open.
White Pine: 10-inch base; 2 lifts, 22 trails and 81% of terrain open.
Colorado downhill areas
Arapahoe Basin: 57-inch base; 9 lifts, 132 trails and 91% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 55-inch base; 35 lifts, 187 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 57-inch base; 23 lifts, 145 trails and 87% of terrain open.
Eldora: 30-inch base; 10 lifts, 59 trails and 91% of terrain open.
Keystone: 47-inch base; 20 lifts, 119 trails and 92% of terrain open.
Loveland: 52-inch base; 10 lifts, 90 trails and 96% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 91-inch base; 16 lifts, 169 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Vail: 63-inch base; 26 lifts, 264 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 65-inch base; 20 lifts, 162 trails and 96% of terrain open.