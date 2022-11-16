Snow report

Nippy December-like temperatures persist, even though it’s only mid-November. While snowfall is light, temperatures are quite cold, and that persists at least until Sunday. Breezes will make it feel even colder. The chill is true for most of the continental United States, so there’s no escaping it. Recent snowfall in southeast Wyoming has been light, but steady. There’s been at least enough to close Highway 130 over Snowy Range Pass.

While the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area remains closed until Dec. 2, its snowmaking guns are going strong, thanks to all the cold temperatures. Opening day is just around the corner.


