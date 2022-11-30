Snow report

What a difference a day makes. A good foot of snow blanketed the Medicine Bow Mountains overnight from Monday to Tuesday. With a snap of one storm, snow conditions improved considerably. Alas, next up today are some very nippy temperatures, and then the wind kicks in to keep things interesting. Temperatures rebound by Friday and into the weekend. Snow could hit the high country again Friday, but most will stay in northwest Wyoming. Expect another good bout of snow and cold with the start of next week. The snow season is now upon us in earnest.

The Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area kicks off its season Friday, Dec. 2. The snow should be great for opening day, but bundle up, since conditions could be rather chilly and blustery. Thanks to the recent cold temperatures providing excellent snow-making opportunities, along with the foot of snow earlier this week, skiers and riders can expect the Chute, Pioneer and Colt lifts to be running, with great opening day conditions.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus